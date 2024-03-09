The Pacers 113-111 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday gave fans at the Fieldhouse their money’s worth with big-time plays culminating in a big-time finish. Unfortunately, despite the brilliant play making on both ends and the Pacers fight to the finish, fans had to take home a loss to the top team in the West.

Anthony Edwards showed why he is the best athlete in the league with some Terminator capabilities. After appearing to be injured TWICE early in the game, Ant shook it off to snap off 35 shots and finish with 44 points, including a closing 90 seconds that was otherworldly. Of course, his block to end the game (despite Jaden McDaniels tackling Aaron Nesmith) was thee highlight, again ending in a brutal fall for Edwards. The W seemed to take away any pain and the fact he played the next night, in a loss to Cleveland seems even more remarkable.

Following the game, Rick Carlisle had no interest in the closing minutes and unreal finish, instead quickly expressing his dissatisfaction with his team’s effort to start the game. After a solid start in Dallas lead to an eventual win, the Pacers reverted back to their recent trend of slow starts, scoring just 23 points in the first quarter to fall behind by 10 points.

The Pacers were able to turn up the requisite energy and intensity after the half to give themselves a chance to win down the stretch, but Carlisle would prefer the Pacers start the game with that same sense of urgency.

“We’re playing teams that are playing for something,” Carlisle said. “Minnesota is at the top of the West. Dallas is playing for positioning. Orlando on Sunday, we know what that’s all about. Oklahoma City, Chicago these teams are all fighting their butts off. So, we must do the same.”

The Pacers are 2-4 in their last six games and they trailed at the half in all four losses. Carlisle called out his team for not rising to the challenge for 48 minutes. By pointing out how other teams are playing for ‘something’ it begs the question — what are the Pacers playing for?

Obviously, they are playing for the same thing, the most favorable playoff spot possible. But the Carlisle’s point, they haven’t embraced the consistent level of hard play it takes to go where they want to go. I’m sure this message has been sent behind closed doors, so Carlisle went public with it, hoping for more impact.

Don’t look now, but Chicago and Atlanta have won their last three games and are creeping closer to that 8th spot where the Pacers currently reside. There are a lot of players on this roster who are playing for a lot individually, but those rewards are more easily achieved with collective success of the team. Two wins in a row or 3 of 4 and the Pacers could jump up to sixth or better with the way things are going in the East. But that seems far easier said than done considering the recent level of play.

The Pacers are in Orlando on Sunday to face a Magic team which presents a difficult matchup for the Pacers with Orlando’s dynamic length throughout the roster. Those problems showed up in two prior losses to the Magic. The Pacers did have two practice days at home which always seems to get this team right.

So while the athletic length of the Magic may present a problem on Sunday, the Pacers effort and readiness from the tip should not.

Game Details

Where: Kia Center, Orlando, FL

When: Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: TBD

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Magic: Anthony Black, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter, Jr

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder)- out, Doug McDermott (calf) - out

Magic: Jalen Suggs (thigh) - questionable