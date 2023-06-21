As Kevin Pritchard has mentioned whenever he’s had the chance, the Pacers will not be drafting five new players in the NBA Draft on Thursday. After a draft pick swap with the Denver Nuggets, the Pacers only have four remaining picks…at least for now.

Tony East confirmed the details after an early afternoon Woj bomb on Wednesday. The trade particulars include the following.

Pacers acquire:

No. 40 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Worst pick in the 2024 NBA Draft among Houston (1-4), Utah (1-10 protected), LA Clippers (unprotected) Oklahoma City (unprotected)

Nuggets acquire:

No. 29 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft

No. 32 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft

This is a smart move for the Pacers to maintain flexibility with a likely improved first-round pick next year. The Clippers pick remains the odds on favorite to be the worst pick. The Clips hit the No. 20 spot this year and will always have health question marks to deal with in the regular season, particularly if the reported trade that would send Malcolm Brogdon to the Clips goes through.

If also feels like the Pacers are kicking the can down the road to spread out their assets while not going all in for a big move this summer. However, there’s no reason that 2024 first isn’t at least as valuable as what they gave up, as the front office continues working the phones this week.

So, now what happens with No. 26. Seems pretty easy at this point. If a player or three they value is in range and they can make a deal to jump up in the draft order, then that is still on the table. If no deals and one of those valued players drops to No. 26, all the better. If not, they can deal that pick, too.

But at some point on Thursday, there needs to be signs of a talent boost to the roster which will be a fascinating story to follow all night.

As for the Nuggets, they are looking to add some inexpensive depth to their championship rotation. IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis would be an awfully nice fit to fortify the front court in Denver. What a story that would be for the local legend to end up in an ideal situation with the defending champs.

Also, this report was a classic Woj bomb. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is first to report the general parameters of a NBA trade which literally blows up Twitter. Then once the initial dust settles, actual details emerge (thanks TEast) that clarify the initial report while making thousands of instant reaction Tweets look foolish. Wait for the particulars people.

NOW WHAT?!?!