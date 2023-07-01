After emerging from the St. Vincent Center after the Summer Pacers first practice, BOOM! Woj hits us with confirmation that the Pacers have agreed to a rumored trade with the Knicks for dynamic forward, Obi Toppin.

Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday.

The Pacers have future seconds in excess after their draft night deal with Washington, so this cost of acquiring Toppin seems light until we get more details. It will be interesting to see if a player or two on the Pacers roster will be going the other way considering the tight numbers game they are playing. For now though, it appears the Pacers will absorb Toppin’s $6.8 million salary which will create a trade exception for the Knicks.

Regardless, considering Toppin in the mix adds quality depth and another active rim crasher for Tyrese Haliburton or other guards to set up in transition or from the dunker spot.

Also, as currently reported, the cost of second round picks doesn’t put pressure on the Pacers to extend Toppin past his rookie deal which they could should both sides agree before late October. Toppin is a draft classmate of Haliburton, so the two are well acquainted.

Toppin is also a nice fit with rookie Jarace Walker. The two can certainly coexist and even play alongside each other in a big lineup, assuming Walker develops as hoped. Bottom line is, if Jarace Walker is the player the Pacers think he will be, he can still hit that future ceiling while Toppin helps the Pacers in the immediate future as they focus on making the playoffs.

Toppin is likely looking for more of a role than the 15-17 minutes per game he’s played with the Knicks over the past three years in a more crowded front court. His three-point percentage rose to 34% this season on 3.7 attempts which was also an increase. But Toppin can get out and run which fits what the Pacers always view as Plan A.

Bennedict Mathurin spoke this afternoon about his experience witnessing the Finals and the atmosphere of the playoffs up close. Like every fan, Mathurin wants to feel that pressure and the excitement surrounding postseason play ASAP.

Sounds like a plan!

We’ll add more details as the emerge…