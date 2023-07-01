The Pacers made a bold move as the NBA free agency period opened on Friday to toughen up their playing rotation by agreeing to sign guard Bruce Brown. Check that…recently crowned NBA champion, Bruce Brown, formerly with the Denver Nuggets.

With loads of cap space to spend, the Pacers were desperate for the type of toughness and defensive disposition Brown can bring to the floor which he displayed throughout the playoffs as he did his part to help the Nuggets hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Brown signed a 2-year, $45 million contract with the good guys, which reportedly includes a team option for the second year. So, yeah, the Pacers were willing to bust through the price tag conventional wisdom had other title contenders willing and able to play to fill a role. Instead, Brown secures a nice bag with the Pacers, even if the worst-case scenario plays out and he makes ‘just’ $22 million earmarked for his first year (via Tony East).

So now what?

There has to be a move or three remaining before the Pacers are satisfied with their roster heading into preseason camp. Even with reports that Chris Duarte will be dealt to Sacramento, Brown adds yet another guard to the rotation on a roster that currently includes Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith and rookie Ben Sheppard. So with Brown, that makes eight guards, again assuming Duarte doesn’t make it nine.

Nesmith and Sheppard can play the three, but then again, so can Jordan Nwora. Brown could plays some point guard, but can also stretch to the three thanks to his length, but we’re talking about 8-9 players for 144 minutes with Haliburton taking 35-ish a night and Mathurin needing 30-ish, as well.

Simple math tells us there are more moves to be made, likely of more import which will require moving a few of the players clogging that backcourt rotation. PJ Washington remains a very intriguing restricted free agent (at this second) who would be a nice sign and trade candidate. Obi Toppin has also been reported as a target for the Pacers in a trade which would ultimately require a rookie extension.

While I really like PJ Washington, who is younger than you think (24, almost 25) and bigger than you think (6’8, 7+ ft wingspan), acquiring him would be a big investment and indicate a slower development curve for rookie Jarace Walker.

However, if Walker is the player the Pacers hope he is, Obi Toppin may be a better fit since he won’t cost as much and can sign a shorter extension. This way Toppin serves more as a bridge to the time when Jarace Walker is ready for a leading role at power forward.

Could OG Annunoby or Jonathan Kuminga still be in the mix for the Pacers? After signing Brown, TJ McConnel and/or Buddy Hield may end up being valuable players to include with draft picks and other players to make a bigger move at the forward spot.

Heck, maybe the Pacers will get two big wings and have ‘too many’ to play which would lead to bigger lineups in the rotation. That would be a lovely change since the glut of guards will remain a waste of rotation assets until the group is disbanded in some form or fashion.

Stay tuned…