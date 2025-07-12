At least Tyrese Haliburton, with all of his love for a great WWE pro wrestling storyline, had to appreciate what Myles Turner said during his Bucks’ introductory press conference. After playing a big role in the Bucks/Pacers rivalry over the past couple of years, Turner turned heel and joined the Bucks, making sure to try and diminish his former team in the process.

Considering Turner played a big role in the Pacers clincher to knock the Bucks out of the playoffs early with 21 points and a trio of big treys, he know feels his championship chances are better with the Bucks.

Well, we all know Myles can talk and these quotes from Turner about his departure gave us his thoughts about the Pacers and added fuel to the rivalry.

"Ultimately, it was about just staying competitive... I saw a chance to remain competitive here." “My former team, we were just young and hungry. I look at this team as a veteran group of guys that just wanna wins by any means necessary…There’s a reason why guys wanna be here. Everybody sees the vision. They don’t re-sign just to do it. I just think there’s a real belief within this organization, and I align myself with that.”

Umm, Myles? You were supposed to be a veteran leader with the Pacers ‘young’ group that just made two deep playoff runs at a championship. Like I said, Turner can talk, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t come off as tone deaf at times.

He also mentioned having so much confidence in himself that the grass is always greener wherever he goes. Have to admit, that elicited a chuckle.

Having witnessed the man’s confidence roll in and out like the tide over the years, I’d say Turner is more of a thoughtful, sensitive and emotional person, but it is nice to see he is happy now, moving on to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. At least no one will complain about his rebounding since Giannis can take care of that now. You know, the supposedly mild mannered Giannis who lit the rivalry on fire, flipping his lid after thinking the Pacers took his game ball? Honestly, not sure WWE could write this story.

Obviously, Turner’s preference in his free agent process was to move on from the Pacers and since the market never developed, he was able to jump at the chance to join the Bucks after they were able to make a deal with Damian Lillard to open up some unexpected cap space and leave the Pacers surprised they were not dealing with themselves.

The perfect heel turn, leaving his former team high and dry with no notice.

It makes you wonder how his future plans altered Turner’s subconscious mindset during the playoffs as the Pacers progressed to where they were playing for the highest stakes. I’m not saying any of this was top of mind or that Turner was not trying to make every open shot he took, particularly in the Finals…but the subconscious is a mother!

As he played through his ill-timed shooting slump, many including myself thought Turner was thinking too much about his shot, putting undue pressure on him (thoughtful, sensitive and emotional person that he is), but instead maybe the thoughts clouding his performance weren’t about his shot in the moment, but instead the plans for his preferred future rolling around in that subconscious.

Regardless, the story has turned comical as the details continue to surface. Shortly after Turner’s press conference, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan joined JMV, sharing the same line that Kevin Pritchard used, that the front office thought they were negotiating in good faith with Turner but he found a better deal (not said, but implying Turner’s side was not dealing in good faith) and took it. Good for him, wish him the best.

This after JMV, the most outspoken local supporter of No. 33 over the years, excoriated Turner for his comments. Buchanan didn’t comment on that, but also didn’t ride in to defend Turner. The Pacers seem quite happy with the remaining core of their roster and ready to see what young players rise up to develop into key roles while waiting on Haliburton to return.

When Haliburton’s return does happen, hopefully it is against the Bucks and includes a WWE style entrance to the court. It would only be fitting the way the storyline between the two teams continues to develop.