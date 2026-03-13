Ivica Zubac won the opening tip in his Pacers debut at the Fieldhouse.

Let’s get this out of the way right up front — the Pacers lost 123-108 to the visiting Suns, running their losing streak to 11 games with the Knicks in town on Friday night.

This game had a different feel to it, mainly because there were some different faces involved adding to the astronomical number of five man lineups the Pacers have put on the floor this season. Of course, the primary new face was center Ivica Zubac making his Pacers debut several weeks after being traded to the Pacers in early February.

Zubac started the game alongside Andrew Nembhard, Jarace Walker, Kobe Brown and Ethan Thompson. The big fella played roughly three 5 minute stints in the first half before shutting it down for the night. In that time he scored 8 points around the rim starting with flushing a lob pass at the rim. He also tracked down 6 rebounds, including a few in traffic (really!) and had 2 assists.

Zu was also delivering on his strong screening acumen which will need further review, but Andrew Nembhard certainly appeared to have more room to operate on several possessions which he took advantage of to the tune of 23 points in 17 first-half minutes.

In 16 minutes, Zubac was certainly on pace for an easy looking double-double had he played a full game. In fact, he may have been close had he played two 8 minute stints instead of chopping up three 5-ish minute stints. Regardless, Zubac displayed his solid game in a solid debut at home.

Nembhard was fantastic, also only playing the first half. He scored inside and out, had a pick-six steal and finish while dueling Devin Booker. The first quarter ended in a 36-36 tie and it appeared at points that Nembhard and Booker were each going for a 50-piece.

With much more on the line, the Suns starters went the distance with Booker and Jalen Green forced to play around 35 minutes as the Pacers deep bench wouldn’t let the Suns put the game away until late in the fourth quarter. Booker ended up with 43 points and Green added 36.

Newly minted two-way player, Jalen Slawson made his home debut and stuffed the stat sheet in 32 minutes of playing time. Rick Carlisle appreciated Slawson’s effort, playing with force as Carlisle likes to put it, which delivered 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot. Straight hoopin’! You love to see it.

Now what?

The Pacers host the Knicks on Friday to complete the home back-to-back. Several players remain questionable, with Pascal Siakam expected to be out, so who will be available will likely be revealed at game time, per usual.

The Knicks are stopping in Indy for their fifth consecutive road game on the way home from their west coast swing. The Knicks beat the Jazz in their last outing after losing both games to the L.A. teams. With the Celtics newfound health, the Knicks are desperately trying to stay in touch with the C’s to jump up to the second spot in the East. Boston currently has a 1.5 game lead on the Knicks while trailing the Pistons by 4.5 games.

Hmm, been awhile since I looked at the top of the standings. Quite interesting.

Pacers vs. Knicks

Where: Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, March 13, 2026 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +13.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Ethan Thompson, Kobe Brown, Jarace Walker, Ivica Zubac

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injuries

Pacers: Ivica Zubac (ankle) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - questionable, Andrew Nembhard (back) - questionable, TJ McConnell (hammy) - questionable, Obi Toppin (foot) - questionable, Kam Jones (calf) - out, Pascal Siakam (knee) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Knicks: Josh Hart (knee) - questionable, Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) - questionable, Miles McBride (pelvic core) - out