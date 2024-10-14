Former Purdue big man, Zach Edey had 23 points and 14 rebounds in his last game at the Fieldhouse, leading the Boilers past Utah State and into the Sweet 16 on their eventual run to the National Championship game last season.

Edey returns to Indy on Monday night prepping for his rookie season in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies. Considering the Grizz only make one regular season visit to the Fieldhouse, I’d expect a Purdue fan of a few thousand to create a larger than usual crowd for a preseason game. Edey has started all three preseason games for Memphis, averaging about 20 minutes, 10 points and 4 rebounds, well on his way to proving he can be a useful (at worst) big man in the league despite the scrutiny thrown his way while winning two player of the year awards in college.

Unfortunately, Ja Morant (ankle) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (hammy) will likely not play. Memphis also played without Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Sandi Aldama in Chicago on Saturday, but that may have been a rest issue since the Grizz play five preseason games instead of four, like the Pacers. Regardless, should be a rare preseason game with a more regular season feel in the crowd.

As for the Pacers, they appear to remain healthy after going 1 and 1 through two games. Interestingly, the loss was more promising than the win considering the play of the top of the playing rotation. The starters came out flat and ineffective in Cleveland, so I’d expect that group to continue playing even if the total minutes for the game is lower than in the first two games. Obviously, player status is subject to change.

Herb Simon, Hall of Famer

Over the weekend, Pacers and Fever owner, Herb Simon was officially enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a ‘Contributor’ for his guidance of the Pacers as the longest tenured owner ever in the NBA. Simon looked like he’s not ready to slow down as he gave his enshrinement speech flanked by Reggie Miller, Tamika Catchings and Larry Bird.

With his brother Mel Simon, Herb Simon literally save the Pacers for Indy in 1983 and has continued to deliver a stable franchise ever since as the league and team has grown both internationally and locally. To this day, Simon continues to make big moves as he’s pushed to not only improve and modernize the Fieldhouse, but has started developing areas around the Fieldhouse, tapping into his real estate roots to develop an improved downtown experience in and around the Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Preseason

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -5.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, James Wiseman

Grizzlies: Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, John Konchar, Santi Aldama, Zach Edey

Injuries

Pacers: Johnny Furphy (ankle) - questionable

Grizzlies: Ja Morant (ankle) - questionable, Jaren Jackson Jr. (hamstring) - questionable