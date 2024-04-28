The Pacers gave the Fieldhouse faithful just what they wanted in the first quarter of Game 3. Myles Turner fueled a fast-paced first quarter, with 8 points and 4 rebounds which put the Pacers up 39-22 after the first frame, making it the fifth consecutive quarter that the Pacers had outscored the Bucks.

Then the Bucks pushed back, winning the next three quarters and finally making up the early 17 point deficit to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter. This was not what the Fieldhouse faithful wanted to see. Khris Middleton was blistering the nets, en route to a 42 point game, and Damian Lillard was making big (and deep) threes. It appeared, the Bucks would have all of the answers down the stretch with those two vets lighting it up, while the Pacers were a bit out of sorts in the half court.

Middleton hit two wild threes in the process, one to send the game to overtime, another banked in from straight on to tie the game late in OT. Both times the Pacers didn’t foul, which Rick Carlisle took the blame for, but considering the shots it wasn’t horrible until it was. There was too much time to foul on the shot in OT, but in regulation, they were well under five seconds so despite the shot type, a foul before Middleton could rise up would have been the move.

For the Pacers, this series is about maturing as a group and seizing opportunities when available. Well, to close out the game and then in overtime, the Pacers dug deep to find a way and make plays to hold off the Bucks, 121-118 in OT.

In the playoffs, games like these provide huge snapshot moments that will last in the memories of everyone in the building. Two huge buckets in OT from two guys who were struggling getting buckets turned the series in the Pacers favor.

Aaron Nesmith was 2-12 from the field and 0-6 from 3-land when he caught a pass in the corner by the Bucks’ bench and without hesitating splashed a three to give the Pacers the lead. Nesmith shot it from the Travis Best corner, which Derek Kramer from iPacers.com points out was interestingly similar.

Tyrese Haliburton finished 8-22 from the field and 1-12 from 3-land. In earlier games, Haliburton had just 7 FGAs which is far too few and maybe 22 FGAs is too many, but that 22nd shot won’t be forgotten for a long time.

After a timeout in which Haliburton implored his guys to go win it, the star guard took the ball deep in the backcourt and did just that. Went and won it.

With Patrick Beverly doing his best to turn Haliburton and get him to give up the ball, the Bucks’ guard was too short when Haliburton got in the lane to release a floater and the refs had to blow the whistle when Pat Bev clocked Tyrese in the head.

Release. Whistle. Splash. Pandemonium!

While it was a different type of 3-pointer, delivering in that moment certainly raised memories of playoffs past and Reggie Miller delivering in similar situations.

Now what?

The win put the Pacers on top in the series 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday evening. Dame Lillard played 45 minutes and scored 28 points, but along the way strained his Achilles and is now doubtful to play with the two-day turnaround. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also not expected to play, although he is expected to ramp up his activity in the team’s morning shootaround.

The opportunity will never be greater for the Pacers to seize this series for good. It won’t be as fun without the Bucks at full strength, but it won’t suck like dumping a game against a short-handed team to give them time to get back in the series. Time to flush the memories of the Wizards, Blazers and Hornets and a few other losses to short-handed teams.

Another chance to grow and take advantage of the opportunities this team has RIGHT NOW, just as they did in OT on Friday night.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, Apr. 28, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT/Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -9.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Bucks: Patrick Beverly, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Bucks: Khris Middleton (ankle) - probable, Damian Lillard (Achilles) - doubtful, Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - doubtful, Chris Livingston (illness) - out