News that Tyrese Haliburton signed a new shoe deal with Puma yesterday was confirmed this morning when the duo announced their presence together on social media. Check out the video with proud pops, John Haliburton delivering the goods while his son works out on his own in a dimly lit gym.

That’s not just any dimly lit gym, though. It is Memory Hall Gym in Lebanon, IN which has been preserved over the years and serves as a classic amenity for an apartment complex. The gym was built in the early ‘30’s and was the high school gym for the Lebanon Tigers through 1968.

That stretch included the career of Indiana legend, Rick Mount. The unapologetic best shooter in Hoosier history, a legendary scorer who never needed a shot clock and was a high school phenom making a Sports Illustrated cover way back in the day.

The site was also included in the movie, “Hoosiers” for the semi-state action that would send Hickory High to the state finals. I have spent time in the gym during a couple of workouts with my youngest son. They couldn’t last long enough. The natural light in that place is incredible and makes it easy to close your eyes and imagine the place full and rocking for a Friday night game in the ‘50’s and ‘60’s.

Well done, Tyrese and Puma.