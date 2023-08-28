The ‘Summer of Tyrese’ continues as it remains a struggle to write anything but glowing reviews of Tyrese Haliburton’s play and impact with Team USA now that the FIBA World Cup games have started. The 1-0 USA squad plays Greece on Monday morning at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The USA squad earned that first when by rallying from a slow start to roll past New Zealand on Saturday, 99-72. Guess who was in the middle of that rally in the first half? Yep, ya boy Tyrese and his second unit running fam. In particular, Paolo Banchero and Austin Reeves who finished with 21 and 12 points, respectively.

While the starters have had mixed results, particularly right after the opening tip, the reserve runners have reliably righted the ship for the red, white and blue. In fact, as the legend CC noted, New Zealand coaches noted Haliburton entering the game and the impact he would have pushingt the pace. This was no more apparent than in their final and most challenging exhibition game against Germany.

Anthony Edwards earned the star headlines with 34 points, but Hali and Reaves fueled an 18-6 run in the third quarter after the Germans took a 16-point lead which put the W in play for the fourth quarter. Hali was also heavily involved in the 22-5 close Team USA threw at Germany, topped off by Reaves throwing down a dunk in the final seconds as Tyrese provided all of the vibes for the moment, trailing behind and jumping along with Reaves.

‘Elite’ was how Reaves described the aesthetics of the moment captured on social media and he wasn’t wrong.

There seem to be growing complaints about Haliburton’s role off the bench considering the struggles of the first unit. Could Hali get that first group running on a bit of a different plane? Sure. But that’s also a different mix of talent with Edwards and Brandon Ingram being more comfortable creating their own opportunities in the half court.

Jalen Brunson took all of the shine when named the starting point guard and leader of the Team USA heading into exhibition play. Of course, Brunson plays for the Knicks, so any chance for an NBA media writer to pump him up will be done for clicks alone. However, there was never a negative word about Haliburton then and there shouldn’t be any about Brunson now. But it has been fun, as someone following the Pacers, to see that narrative flip and all of those national NBA voices recognize the game Hali brings to the table.

This offseason, and Team USA experience in particular, has played out perfectly for Haliburton. The contract extension was obviously big, but the role he is taking at the FIBA World Cup is big, as well with his personality and impact as a great teammate meshing with his elite ability to make said teammates play their best.

At the outset of national team play, it seemed like Haliburton was solely focused on making plays for teammates which showed up in his big assist numbers. But his role has evolved as Hali has looked for his own opportunities to get buckets, even if his first instinct is to survey the floor for a teammate in scoring position.

But when he gets his team on the run, looking to push the pace and finding success with teammates finishing, Team USA puts scoring runs together that are filled with positive vibes. What baller on any level wouldn’t be excited to run the floor with Haliburton handling the rock behind them? Not only are they finding success but the game is fun!

At its root, basketball is a game, meant to be fun. Haliburton has the incredible ability to extract all of that fun for himself and teammates.

Even if Team USA bombs out over the remainder of the World Cup, as long has Haliburton remains healthy, the experience has been a huge plus. He’s taken everything that the Pacers organization loves about him to a bigger stage and delivered the goods.

"Tyrese Haliburton is our All-Star," Carlisle said after Hali’s 43-point game against the Heat last December. “In less than a year, he's completely changed the trajectory of our franchise, he's completely changed the vibe and the direction of our franchise. Nights like tonight show the type of great young player he is."

So have several of his games with Team USA this summer. Kevin Pritchard took his praise of Haliburton even further following the season, with a contract extension on the table.

"I’ve never been around a more complete, empathetic, understanding of what the real world is, loving, taking care of the small people, truly committed to community leader like him," Pritchard said at his end-of-season press conference. "I’ve never seen it. I’ve never seen a connector like Tyrese ever. Like ever. He connects with our balls boys, he connects with the president or the CEO of some company. He just has this ability to make people feel comfortable around him."

So true. Haliburton is the ultimate connector, not just through his passing on the court, but with the way he interacts with all of those around him. Like elite hand-eye coordination or natural brute strength, the ability to connect with a varied group of individuals is a natural skill he has been able to tap into and continue developing along with his game.

This is when we have to stop and appreciate the fact that Haliburton is just half way through his 23rd year on this planet. Considering his short NBA career has been in Sacramento and Indy, the hoops Q rating he has already is impressive. The fact he’s under contract to be the Pacers face for several more years is a bonus considering how he’s shown out with Team USA and other elite young players in the league.

The game, the smile, the vibe…who wouldn’t want to play with Tyrese? Should be interesting to see who does want to play with him over the next few years.