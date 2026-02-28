The Pacers lost their fifth consecutive game on Thursday night, a 133-109 loss to the Hornets, keeping the good guys winless during their current homestand, let alone since the All-Star break. As the weird season marches on, the Pacers have been finding ways to deliver positive, ‘winning’ moments despite the final result of recent games.

Sure, the Hornets young guns were lethal from behind the arc with Brandon Miller and rookie Kon Knueppel combining to make 14 of 23 3PAs, for the bulk of the 22 made threes by the visitors which helped add up to yet another 130+ point game for the Pacers opponent. The Pacers held the Hornets to just 26 points in the fourth quarter, but only after allowing 40 points in the third quarter.

Micah Potter provided some highlight moments for the Pacers, making 5 3-balls including a stretch of the third quarter when he and Miller took turns heat-checking each other as Potter made a trio of threes as part of 7 consecutive threes back-and-forth. Potter continues to show how useful he can be off the bench, particularly this week with Jay Huff missing all of his 3PAs (0-13 in total) during the homestand.

The biggest ‘win’ of the night for the Pacers was the return of Obi Toppin to game action. Yes, Obi’s mere availability was a win, much appreciated by the Fieldhouse faithful as he was introduced in the starting lineup and then went on to take a pass from Andrew Nembhard to score the first bucket of the game. That would be his only bucket as he play two 4-minute stints for a taste of game action.

Quenton Jackson made whole

There were a few ‘wins’ for the Pacers during their off day on Friday as several players were involved in different activities and appearances in the community. Nembhard and Kam Jones shared some hoops knowledge at an Indy Boys and Girls Club.

Pascal Siakam hosted a fundraiser for his PS43 foundation with most of the squad on hand for the ‘Trivia for Change’ event at Commission Row. The team was also able to take a moment to themselves to celebrate Quenton Jackson who finally was moved from this 2-way contract to a regular three-year deal with the initial year guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

It is hard to think of a better third point guard option for the Pacers than QJack, so it is no surprise that once the Pacers made it through the machinations of the season calendar with regard to the salary cap that they rewarded Jackson. His dynamic talent on the court and ability to morph into a variety of roles when needed both on or off the ball had made him both a fan and organization favorite.

The signing also made for another ‘win’ and extremely wholesome moment when Siakam and the team surprised Jackson with their love and some champagne to celebrate his moment.

@ps43productions PS43 PRODUCTIONS LLC on Instagram: "One time for @flyguyq

We’r…

Now what?

The Pacers host the Grizzlies to wrap up the homestand before heading west for their next four games, starting the Clippers and Benn Mathurin. Prep your over props for Mathurin now.

Both Andrew Nembhard and Jarace Walker had signs of back issues in the fourth quarter against the Hornets, threatening their availability for Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies. So far, it looks like Nembhard will likely be out with Walker yet to hit the injury report. The Grizz are in the Wizards zone with the bulk of their best and most familiar players out of action which will add to the ‘weirdness’ of the Sunday matchup. If Nembhard is, indeed out, seems like a good night to let QJack slide into the starting lineup and take a bow at the Fieldhouse. And by bow for QJack, I mean him simply playing his ass off, as usual.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, March 1, 2026 - 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +3

Projected Starters

Pacers: Quenton Jackson, Kam Jones, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, Jay Huff

Grizzlies: Javon Small, Scottie Pippen Jr., Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, Oliver-Maxence Prosper

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (back) - questionable, Pascal Siakam (wrist) - doubtful, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Grizzlies: Ty Jerome (thigh) - out, Brandon Clarke (calf) - out, Santi Aldama (knee) - out, Cedric Coward (knee) - out, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (pinky) - out, Ja Morant (elbow) - out, Zach Edey (ankle) - out