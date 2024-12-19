The Pacers were finally able to make the best of a bad situation on Dec. 15, when they could execute a trade to help fill the cavern at reserve center left by a pair of Achilles injuries to Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman shortly after the season started.

The team traded a 2031 second round pick (with pick swap) to the Miami Heat to bring in former IU big man, Thomas Bryant on a veteran minimum contract. Hours after the deal was announced, Bryant played 11 minutes against the Pelicans, didn’t miss a shot, including a 3-ball, and finished with 7 points and 2 rebounds in the Pacers 119-104 win last Sunday. There were other good things in the game, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam leading the way among them, but Bryant’s fit was my main takeaway.

Now, no one can expect Bryant to be perfect every game and he certainly isn’t a savior for the slow start to this Pacers season, but he can help make a positive impact on a few levels. Particularly with the timing of Andrew Nembhard rounding into shape and Ben Sheppard (now questionable and may play in Phoenix) and Aaron Nesmith nearing return.

Immediate need - As backup big whose style of play fits nicely with the reserve unit, Bryant will continue fit alongside TJ McConnell with his ability to move well and spread the floor in the half court. He also allows Obi Toppin to maintain a role as a rim running four. Toppin had another strong performance against New Orleans, making 4 threes and scoring 16 points including a high flying lob finish at the rim. Pacers need to keep leaning into their offense and Bryant can help in a reserve role right now.

Opportunity - Bryant is still only 27 and three years removed from ACL injury. The opportunity for a steady role this year can help establish the back half of his career. So he’s personally motivated but also expressed how happy he is to be with this team. His desire to want to be with the Pacers and take advantage of the opportunity while joining a run-it-back roster can shake things up in a positive manner. Any change like this forces everyone on the roster to look in the mirror and realize the minutes are still earned and further changes could be made, so like Bryant, you have to take advantage of every minute and step up your game.

Veteran presence - Finally, Bryant may still just be 27 but has become a solid journeyman vet in the league and has seen it all, having played on bad teams, good teams and championship teams. With so many younger players developing on the Pacers, having an extra and different veteran voice added to the mix is certainly valuable. Bryant’s experiences are different from Siakam’s and James Johnson’s and Myles Turner’s, so the more voices of in the mix the better.

Bryant’s contract is guaranteed this year, unlike Moses Brown, the Pacers can’t just release him if they want to make additional changes. But the move should help the Pacers get closer to the trade deadline and see what they have when healthy.

The Pacers had plenty in reserve against the Pelicans after racing to a big lead by winning the second quarter, 28-14 to take a 17-point lead to the half. They needed that reserve as the second half turned into a shootout that the Pels won, 62-60. So, no, this wasn’t a solid 48 minute effort at both ends, but offense was able to keep it rolling with Haliburton and Siakam sharing the heavy lifting.

Photo: FanDuel Sports Network

Siakam appears to have enjoyed the time off last week as much as anyone, looking like his assertive self once again in the mid-post while also continuing to shoot threes at a high clip. Combining the threes and the little midrange fade away he's knocking down, the Pacers forward is giving Dirk Nowitzki vibes.

And going forward, if Siakam isn't relied on to carry the full load of production as was the case earlier in the season, maybe he can sustain this level of play going forward. Having a settled playing rotation will help both he and Haliburton continue to just play their game and not try to do too much. Just staying in their lane and producing as they have of late will be plenty. Also, allows for bursts of greatness, including Haliburton delivering the lob to Toppin or the 30-second stretch Haliburton had in the third quarter when he scored seven points and pushed the Pacers lead to 23 points.

Both will need to be at their best as the Pacers begin a three-game roadie in Phoenix on Thursday night. From there the Pacers have a couple of days off before back-to-back games in Sacramento (Sunday) and Golden State (Monday).

TJ McConnell honored

The team flew to Tuscon before heading up to Phoenix on Wednesday as the University of Arizona had a ceremony to add TJ McConnell to the athletic Ring of Honor. McConnell earned the honor the hard way by making it 10 years in the NBA. Teammate Benn Mathurin had the same honor last season due to his Player of the Year award as a Wildcat in the Pac 12.

The whole team was on hand to share in the festivities with McConnell’s family.

Pacers vs. Suns

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Suns: Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic

Injuries

Pacers: Ben Sheppard (oblique) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Suns: Bradley Beal (knee) - questionable, Collin Gillespie (ankle) - questionable