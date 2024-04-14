The Pacers and Hawks end their regular season at the Fieldhouse on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET tip, so I’m sneaking in a quick post to mark the occasion.

After the Pacers struggled to gain traction early against the Cavs in Cleveland on Friday and then struggled to execute at the defensive on late, the Blue and Gold are riding the regular season wave to the beach, trying to lock up at least a No. 6 seed in the East in their 82nd game.

There are other games, Milwaukee vs. Orlando and Chicago vs. New York, for example, that could alter the final standings, but the Pacers need to focus solely on their 48 minutes at the Fieldhouse with a fan appreciation crowd desperate to witness a win.

If you are looking at motivation as a deciding factor, the Pacers have an overwhelming advantage. Unfortunately, the Pacers spotty play all year in such situations is the reason they are in, well, THIS situation. Flipping a handful of those sub-.500 team losses and the Pacers could be in second, not fighting for sixth…sorry, back to reality.

The only plausible motivation for the Hawks is leaning on blatant disrespect of the Pacers. With key front court injuries, the Hawks are in trouble regardless how bad they want to win. But…we’ve seen Trae Young do seemingly implausible things to the Pacers in the past, and he recently coming off an injury, Young will be in the mix for sure on Sunday.

Yes, the Hawks are locked into the No. 10 play-in spot. They are free to rest all of their dudes for what they hope will be a busy week. Still, if they are thinking past the play-in, there is motivation to try to bump the Pacers down into the play-in. If things fall Atlanta’s way (which would be the worst-case scenario for the Pacers) having a chance to play the Pacers for a shot at the No. 8 seed instead of possibly Philly would be the benefit of rising up and giving the Pacers hell for 48 minutes.

So, herein lies the case for the Pacers to get off to a good start, not give the Hawks hope and no doubt they will be pulling those starters early in the second half, if not before.

As for the Pacers injury status, their front court is dinged up, as well with Obi Toppin, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith all questionable. Toppin had to leave late in Cleveland and his play off the bench of late would be a big loss, assuming one of IJax or Stix can give it a go in a backup center role.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, Apr. 14, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -14

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Hawks: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Vit Krejci, Clint Capella

Injuries

Pacers: Obi Toppin (ankle) - questionable, Jalen Smith (ankle) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (hammy) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Hawks: Clint Capela (rest) - questionable, Saddiq Bey (knee) - out, Jalen Johnson (ankle) - out, Seth Lundy (ankle) - out, Wesley Matthews (hamstring) - out, Onyeka Okongwu (toe) - out