The Pacers last ditch effort to make a run at a win against the Nets on Sunday, fizzled after an offensive foul was called on Andrew Nembhard with about 50 seconds left to play. Nembhard has a signature shoulder bump he has often used on similar drives throughout his career which puts his defender off balance to allow Nembhard the airspace to finish around the rim.

The NBA officials are emphasizing off-arm push offs by offensive players this year and the early returns seem to indicate that when in doubt the call is going against the offensive player as they reset the intention of the rule (read all about it here). There is a distinction between full arm extensions and bumps which would seem to keep Nemhbard’s pet move legal.

But as you can see in this case, his arm did extend a bit, and it was a second bump which combined with Noah Clowney selling the foul as he was hit square by Derrick Henry.

The early focus on this type of play that is over emphasizing any contact from the offensive player. Rick Carlisle admitted the arm extension was probably too much, but other angles show it didn’t go past the elbow extension. Compare this to the video the NBA released prior to the season with examples of what should and should not be considered a foul. This play by Jalen Suggs, which is similar to Nembhard’s move (must be a Gonzaga thing), is deemed to be legal even though he was called for an offensive foul in the video.

Call me biased, paranoid or equal parts of both, but after covering this squad at the Fieldhouse for over 20 years, the referee interpretation on these types of calls that require snap subjectivity often fades against the home team.

Makes me think of the glorious stretch of time when Frank Vogel seized on the verticality rule to turn Roy Hibbert into an absolute weapon around the rim until he messed up and made a mess of LeBron James and the Heat. The league altered their emphasis and Hibbert didn’t last much longer in the league.

Fortunately, Nembhard brings a ton to the table and one rule change won’t drive him out of the league. For his part, Carlisle presented a far more pragmatic approach to the situation, than the worst-case scenario panic brewing in my brain. According to Carlisle, the players in the league are smart and they always adapt to new rules or updated emphasis of existing rules in a constant effort to find an edge. Nembhard will adjust if he needs to and with the flop rules in place, maybe the whole interpretation will swing back the other way with defenders getting too much credit for selling the force of the contact.

But as the Pacers sit here today, with a banged up roster begging for some good health luck and a return to the regular rotation, putting these cuffs on Nembhard now is another shot the team doesn’t need. It will require a constant reminder to the refs before and during games that the shoulder bump without arm extension is considered legal. Oh, and if there is more scrutiny on Nembhard, then I look forward to seeing how the same focus is applied to SGA in OKC, Luka and others who famously find space with similar physicality.

Just a little something to keep an eye in in the game within the game.

On the road…to better health

The Pacers are in Memphis to play the surprising Grizzlies who have are starting a new era with a solid young core after moving on from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. Zach Edey has been healthy and playing about 20 minutes as the starting center. But young players lead by Cameron Boozer, who looks incredible, Cedric Coward and and out of nowhere scoring binge from Ty Jerome, have the Grizz sitting at 6-1.

Now four of those wins were against the Jazz and Grizzlies, but four were on the road, including wins over Golden State and Portland. They finally lost in their las outing to the Pelicans, although rallied for force overtime before eventually losing 135-134. So, yeah, no easy first stop on the three-game roadie for the Pacers.

For better news before the tip, the Pacers injury report is much more pleasant to review than the one on Monday evening. Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf contusion), Obi Toppin (back strain) and Ivica Zubac (ankle) are all questionable.

The great news there is that Zubac was upgraded from out to questionable which historically is an indication he may give it a go after being out for a couple of weeks. Also, Siakam, Nembhard and Nesmith are not listed so the Pacers will have a full playing rotation rested and ready to go.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies

Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

When: Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Quenton Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Grizzlies: Ty Jerome, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey

Injuries

Pacers: Ivica Zubac (ankle) - questionable, Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) - questionable, Obi Toppin (back) - questionable, Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, TJ McConnell (hamstring) - out, Ben Sheppard (knee) - out

Grizzlies: Quinten Post (ankel) - questionable, Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) - out