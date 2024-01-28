Tyrese Haliburton arrived in Indianapolis after a trade deadline deal with the Kings just two years ago. At 21, Haliburton had yet to have the opportunity to flash his full potential, but the Pacers had him tagged as their point guard of the future to build around.

Haliburton was just named an Eastern Conference starter for the NBA All-Star game to be played on his home court in a few weeks. The honor comes less than two years since the trade that only promised, well promise. Promise that a quality point guard could stabilize the franchise and make it easier to fill in the gaps around him.

Haliburton played the part in his first season and a half with the Pacers. He averaged 17 points and 9.6 assists after the trade, a time he also spent digesting the trade. The 2022-23 season saw Haliburton play at an All-Star level, averaging almost 21 points an 10.7 assists per game, but injuries put a damper on the last two months of the season. Still, Haliburton’s play had already exceeded expectations.

Future? Promise? Forget all of that!

The future is now, as Haliburton has rapidly escalated to the status of an elite player in the NBA. Forget the fact that he’s just scratching the surface, he’s made the jump to the mainstream. Crossed over to find an NBA following among media, fans and players that had him earn the most votes of any Eastern Conference guard among all three of those voting blocs.

From Indiana. Small market, remember? A place big-time players have to leave to get recognized, right? That’s what all the coastal media tell us. That’s what former great, big-time players felt.

Kinda makes ‘em feel smaller in retrospect now, doesn’t it?

The most poetic portion of this story, is how Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks (biggest of big market teams) was not voted as a starter, with Damian Lillard (Portland/Milwaukee) earning the votes. For the record, I LOVE Brunson and everything he brings to the court, let alone the Knicks. This is about enjoying the narrative.

As if Knicks fans let Brunson down. As if Pacers fans, all by their lonesome, voted in Haliburton. Nope.

This is the beauty of this situation, because Haliburton had to connect with fans on a world-wide basis to make this happen. All fans, media and yes, players bring a bias to the voting process, yet all three factions leaned in Haliburton’s favor. When a player reaches this level, it makes it easier to sustain multiple years of earning votes or at least, the nod from coaches. Look no further than Lillard’s situation this year.

This situation cannot be taken for granted by Haliburton, the Pacers organization or fans. Something special is brewing if it is tended to properly.

There were two major factors that gave Haliburton the chance to elevate his status so quickly and he took full advantage of both.

Playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup last summer gave Haliburton the spotlight from hard core NBA fans and NBA media as he played among a group of mostly young and developing NBA stars. Jalen Brunson was tabbed the starter almost from the outset, but by the end of the tournament, Haliburton’s play in a reserve role was a highlight. Anthony Edwards was THEE star of the team, but Haliburton maximizing his role earned him plenty of attention.

Then the Pacers went all in on the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, and Haliburton’s electric performance throughout the IST elevated the team and Haliburton to a national stage when normally no one is paying attention. Games on TNT with Haliburton not only playing out of his mind, but also entertaining the masses like the round ball showman that he is, had the attention of NBA fans, media members and players as the only game being played.

At age 23.

So here we are with an absolute superstar in Indy, who has secured his spot as the face of the franchise, but is also emerging as one of the young faces of the NBA.

The Pacers have been here before, but in different circumstances. Jermaine O’Neal and Paul George were All-Stars early in their career and named starters at similar age to Haliburton. JO started the game three times, while PG earned two starts. Reggie Miller, caught in the Michael Jordan shadow for the bulk of his career, earned a starting nod later in his career when MJ was trying to hit a curve ball.

The Pacers built their team around JO and had a championship caliber squad in the mid-2000’s. Unfortunately, that team was unable to focus strictly on basketball and literally tore apart at the seams. The Pacers also had a championship contending team with PG, while running up against LeBron in the East. But PG’s devastating injury, plus then feeling the pressure of being THEE guy, altered his outlook for persevering in Indy and he bailed.

So…here we are.

Haliburton has been signed to a max deal, treated like a key member of the front office team and has already elevated is NBA status to those who have come before him without the major playoff moments that took Reggie and PG in particular, to another level. So, yeah, postseason Haliburton has more levels to go and the Pacers are in great position to take advantage.

For one, the Pacers have already made more moves than they did with JO and PG. First, signing Bruce Brown in the offseason and then using him to deal for Pascal Siakam who fit in a spot of desperate need for the Pacers. They still have several developing young players to fill gaps and the flexibility to add more players.

More importantly, as Siakam showcased, the type of players the Pacers need, who can see the big picture and fill roles that are elevated next to Haliburton, will be willing to join what is happening at the Fieldhouse.

Now, those calling the shots at the Fieldhouse can’t exhale and relax, but instead have to keep grinding to take advantage of this massive opportunity which has developed sooner than expected.