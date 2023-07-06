Ready or not, the Summer Pacers are off to Las Vegas to begin playing in NBA Summer League on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2). With a few ‘vets’ in the mix, the practices have been spirited, with summer coach, Jannero Pargo admitting the second unit rattled of three wins over the ones to close out the work at St. Vincent’s Center.

Checking out the white jerseys in the daily highlight videos (below), it looks like Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson are running the first unit. After hearing Mathruin, Nembhard and Pargo discuss the plan for playing time, it seems like they will play at least two games if all goes well.

That group makes for an real interesting look, even if it is in Summer League. After all, for a guy like Mathurin, this is an opportunity to work on weaknesses in a game situation. You can see him doing a bit more playmaking (aka passing) which is something Pargo mentioned after practice on Wednesday.

More importantly, its a chance for rookies Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard (or Shep as Mathurin dubbed him after asserting his Benn privileges). Pargo mentioned how Walker is quick and light on his feet for his size, saying they need to get him to quit gambling on the defensive end and just stay solid. This is exactly what Isaiah Jackson needs to do to improve defensively. I still feel like IJax could defend all three front court positions if he would stay on the ground and use his quickness.

So, while in Vegas the Pacers bigs have a strict NO GAMBLING policy!

NBA Moves Continue

NBA free agency and trade activity picked up once again on Wednesday evening after a couple of quiet days around the 4th of July as it appears there is activity hinging on Dame Lillard’s situation in Portland, as well as James Harden’s in Philly.

The Celtics did lose Grant Williams in a sign and trade to Dallas for a couple of second round picks. Williams would’ve been a solid addition to the Pacers, instead of Obi Toppin, although the cost (4 yr, $54 mil from Dallas) and commitment was much more for Williams. Plus, Williams would’ve had to agree to join the Pacers.

Regardless, with other moves picking up steam, it will be interesting to see if the Pacers will make another move or two themselves. While the Pacers improved their rotation with Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin, which also improved the overall depth, there are still too many centers and guards, which would make injuries the only way to take advantage of that depth. It sets up as a recipe for disgruntled vets not playing as expected or minimal opportunities for young guys depending on how the rotation shakes out. What if they all earn the time? There’s not enough time.

But as problems go, the improved imbalanced roster is a better problem. If the current team stays healthy, they will be in the playoff mix. If they have injuries (aside from Haliburton) they can weather the missed games and stay in the mix thanks to the depth. Still, finding a way to add a needle mover to the mix, connecting on a home run type deal the front office says they’ve been working to find, remains the ultimate dream scenario, even if the options are dwindling by the day.

Until then, pick a lineup, any lineup (with Tyrese) and this team will work hard and be fun to watch develop and find their way.

Also, in other good NBA news, local legend Trayce Jackson-Davis signed a four-year contract with the Warriors with the first two years, guaranteed, according to Woj. This and a perfect fit are among the reasons TJD’s reps had teams passing on him in the draft. Unfortunately, a balky hamstring has kept him from playing with the Summer Dubs in Sacramento. Hopefully, he’ll be a go with the Summer show moves to Vegas this weekend.

Enjoy the Summer NBA season!

Day two highlights:

