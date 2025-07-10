The Pacers offseason continues while the Summer Pacers prepare for their first game in the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday evening.

With Myles Turner’s exit official, the Pacers acquired Jay Huff, re-signed James Wiseman to a minimum two-year deal to go along with Tony Bradley who does not have a guaranteed. Restricted free agent, Isaiah Jackson is also expected to sign which would put the Pacers at four center with the flexibility to open up a roster spot by releasing Bradley. Of course, with Wiseman and IJax coming off Achilles rehab, that fourth center will likely be needed.

The front court added two players recently starting with rookie Kam Jones signing a minimum four-year deal similar to what the Pacers did with Andrew Nembhard and Johnny Furphy. Quenton Jackson also signed for another two-way deal after playing 28 games with the Pacers last year. When looking at point guard depth, the Pacers need a fourth guard behind Nembhard and TJ McConnell, assuming they also want to work Kam Jones into the mix. Q showed he can play in the league last year, so may end up being that fourth option as much as he is a number one option with the Boom.

So, as the 2025-26 roster sits now, the Pacers have 14 players under regular contracts with room for just one more, which is assumed to be Isaiah Jackson. The limited guaranteed money for Bradley and Wiseman is where any wiggle room exists. With QJackson and RayJ Dennis on two-ways, the Pacers have one two-way slot remaining. Enrique Freeman and rookie Taelon Peter are the most logical options for that final slot which means one of them may be just playing for the Boom to start the season.

Bottom line is there will be plenty of competition for various roles on the roster as the team works toward the start of the season.

One more thought on Turner’s departure after hearing Rick Carlisle’s take on the situation while appearing on the Green Light podcast. Like Kevin Pritchard, Carlisle echoed the sentiments that the Pacers were surprised to get word that Turner was signing with Milwaukee without a chance to match. Carlisle felt, Turner likely didn’t have the option to shop the Bucks’ offer around which makes sense.

Still seems so strange that Turner was radio silent, not even letting the Pacers know he was signing with the Bucks, just gone. Also, it is interesting to ponder the ‘what if’ had the Pacers been given a chance to match. After finding out the deal for Turner would also saddle the Bucks with Dame Lillard’s buyout in dead cap space for five years, from a competitive stand point the Pacers may have preferred to let the Bucks manage that situation for the next few years.

Summer Pacers are up

The Summer Pacers start play on Thursday against the Summer Cavs which will be broadcast on NBA TV. The FanDuel Sports Network app will also be streaming all of the games from Vegas.

Thursday, July 10: Pacers vs. Cleveland | 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV

Saturday, July 12: Pacers vs. Oklahoma City | 5:30 PM ET on NBA TV

Monday, July 14: Pacers vs. Chicago | 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU

Thursday, July 17: Pacers vs. New York | 4:30 PM ET on ESPN2

Friday, July 18 - Sunday, July 20: Consolation Round - TBD

Saturday, July 19: Semifinals | 4:00 PM ET/6:00 PM ET on ESPN

Sunday, July 20: Championship | 10:00 PM ET on ESPN

While rookies Kam Jones and Taelon Peter will be players of interest to check out, Johnny Furphy remains the youngest and most intriguing player on the roster. It seems assumed Furphy will only play a couple of games, although I’m not sure why he wouldn’t want to keep playing at least a couple of quarters in every game considering he hasn’t played much in literal games over the past year. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring issue, so hopefully he’ll be able to play over the next week, if not in the opener.