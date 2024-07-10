After the Summer Pacers first practice, Jarace Walker spoke with the media and share the expectations the team has for him heading into his second year.

“Focusing on, obviously, defense, rebounding, that’s what’s going to take us to the next level,” Walker said after day one. “Also, doing all of the little things better, too. Communicating. Boxing out. Defense, pressing up on ball screens. Things that will keep me on the floor and help us on defense and offense as well.”

On Monday morning, Rick Carlisle joined the Wake-Up Call on 107.5FM for an informative interview, and we learned that Walker was simply echoing his coach’s wishes for his development in year two.

What Carlisle also emphasized was that first and foremost, they want Walker to play hard. To make sure he is in great shape to play hard and then show more toughness on the glass, as well as the defensive end. Carlisle lauded Walker for completing a three-week boot camp of sorts with Jim Boylen that focused on all of the above, something Isaiah Jackson went through last summer. Walker showed up and did the work, often twice a day to prepare for summer league.

Summer coach Janner Pargo also mentioned those points when discussing Walker. The key to both coaches’ focus was Walker playing harder with a better motor. Hopefully, the message gets through to Walker which should be evident with his effort in Las Vegas, starting on Friday night. As a very young rookie, who was left out of the rotation, the issues with consistent effort are understandable, while also concerning.

Now, with the opportunity at true playing time that could alter the success of the team, Walker should have no effort issues. His size and skill level are exactly what the Pacers need to pop to help raise their overall level of play. If effort remains an issue, then Walker’s numbers may be numbered. It is always easier to have a player tone down than ramp up their effort. After a year of learning what he needs to do to be a pro, along with the public prodding from the organization, Walker’s game and approach will need to grow up in a hurry.

Over the past few days, between media interviews and the signing presser for Pascal Siakam, the message from Carlisle, Kevin Pritchard and Chad Buchanan has been consistent. From one through 15 on the roster, the Pacers have to play hard and raise the team’s level of defense for this team to improve and whoever can get it done will earn valuable minutes.

Sheppard and Walker showing the way

Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker quickly moved on from rookies in the Eastern Conference Finals, to vets for the Summer League team a few weeks later. Both have been there and done that and understand what the team wants from the players. This offers both a leadership opportunity both on and off the floor for the Summer Pacers.

Walker needs as many reps as possible, so it is assumed he will play plenty of minutes at the three while in Vegas. Sheppard will likely play a game or two, a la Andrew Nembhard last summer. While Shep played some extremely important playoff minutes in high leverage games, he still has work to do to develop his overall game.

Carlisle lauded Shep on Monday for having the best net rating of any player in the playoffs which was due to his ability to play hard, defend, get up into guys and keep things simple on offense. While Sheppard shot open shots or transition layups, he still have room to grow as an offensive threat in the half court. Sometimes he keeps the ball moving too much and passes up opportunities to create shots for himself of others.

As for the rookies, Johnny Furphy has been drawing attention for his size and offensive ability which should make his Vegas minutes interesting to monitor. Carlisle mentioned that the Pacers took Furphy with the No. 35 overall pick but they had him ranked No. 14 overall on their big draft board. The potential for yet another big hit from the second round appears on the table and the Pacers were pretty quick to sign Furphy to a 4-year deal for over $8 million with a team option on the fourth year.