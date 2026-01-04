The Pacers seem to be playing with a wheel of death these days, no one knows where the spin may land but the end result has been the only consistent strand to the current 11-game losing streak.

Bad first quarter start…second quarter let up…bad third quarter…fourth quarter fade…rebounding woes…turnover issues…can’t make any threes…defensive breakdowns…ugh

At some point in the Pacers losing efforts, one or two of those issues rears its head as the Pacers continue struggling to put together a full game effort worthy of a W. In the 123-113 loss to the Spurs on Friday night, much about the second quarter and primarily rebounding sounded the death knell in this one.

The Pacers delivered a spunky start against the Wemby-less Spurs, taking a 9-point lead in the first quarter bolstered by the new starting lineup with Aaron Nesmith and Micah Potter. Andrew Nembhard scored 12 points with 4 rebounds in his 9 minutes stint to start the game as things felt promising. The reserve rotation gave up most of that lead, but TJ McConnell finished the quarter with a bucket to give the Pacers a one-point lead after the first frame.

Things went downhill fast as the Spurs threw a 7-0 run at the Pacers to start the second quarter and then in methodical fashion just continued extending that lead which was soon up to 15 points before settling in at 71-58 at the half.

71 points at the half for the Spurs. 41 of those came in the second quarter as the Pacers struggled to close out possessions and the Spurs took advantage.

At the half, San Antonio held a 9-0 advantage on offensive rebounds which resulted in a 16-0 second chance points advantage.

The Pacers cleaned that up in the third quarter but the Spurs pushed the lead to 19 right after the break. However, the Pacers made a run to get the lead down to six despite struggling to shoot well.

Always something. The back and forth runs are also a constant issue with the Pacers and the Spurs used a couple of runs to push the lead back to 17 early in the fourth quarter which kept them in the lead for the final 33 minutes and 51 seconds of the game.

The improved health of the team continues to alter rotation lineups and both Nesmith and Potter proved a positive addition to the starting lineup. Nesmith has had better games, for sure finishing with 9 points, 3 turnovers and fouling out…but his energy and effort (which lead to fouling out) is a desperately needed ingredient among the whole of this group. Nesmith was also visibly bothered by a left-hand/finger issue throughout the game which appeared to be taped at one point.

As for Potter, he may be securing a spot in the lineup past the Jan. 10 deadline for this non-guaranteed contract to stick. Potter finished with 16 points and 6 rebounds, making 4 of 8 shots from behind the arc. He’s not a rim protector and average at rebounding, but the ability to knock down shots and facilitate the offense is welcomed. Also, he is genuinely enjoying the opportunity and his energy and excitement should serve as a reminder that playing in the NBA is special and an opportunity to take advantage of each game.

On the other end of that spectrum, Johnny Furphy was the first wing off the bench which limited Jarace Walker’s minutes for the night. Walker made a couple of threes in his 12 minutes to finish with 11 points and no other numbers, but he did not play in the second half.

Bennedict Mathurin had a real rough offensive night, dealing with some foul trouble and making just 1 of 6 shots overall for 2 points in just under 20 minutes of burn. On the Pacers off day, Mathurin showed up on the injury report with a thumb injury which will keep him out in Orlando, so hopefully that is not a long-term issue.

Also, as usual, the sun set in the west and Pascal Siakam finished with 23 points and 9 rebounds, mentioned in the spirit of Micah Potter not taking anything for granted despite the current quest for A (one, uno) win.

The Pacers will play the Magic on Sunday afternoon in Orlando sans Benn and IJax along with the usual Obi and Tyrese. The Magic have ruled out Jalen Suggs after he played the last two games, along with the Wagner brothers.

Can the Pacers stay away from the wheel of death problems and other self-inflicted issues that make winning so hard to give themselves a chance to win late? If so, the Pacers can avoid tying the franchise record for consecutive losses at 12.

Pacers vs. Magic

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, January 4, 2026 - 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Micha Potter

Magic: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) - out, Isaiah Jackson (concussion) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Magic: Jalen Suggs (knee) - out, Franz Wagner (ankle) - out, Mo Wagner (knee) - out