Victor Wembanyama showed up ready to show out in his home country and his teammates fell in line to offer plenty of support as the Spurs scored 80 second half points to run away and bury the Pacers, 140-110 in the first of two games between the teams in Paris.

For the Pacers part, they showed up stylin’ wearing their best fits (although hard not sure about Myles Turner, ha) on the way to Accor Arena, but after hanging around in the first half, simply ran out of fight as the Spurs supplemented Wemby’s 30 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks, with an 18 for 36 effort from 3-land. Devin Vassell and Wemby combined for half of those threes for a Spurs team that ranked 24th in 3-point shooting before the game.

The Pacers struggled to gain any traction against the Spurs and seemed to spend too much time trying to get Myles Turner going from inside and outside to put some pressure on Wembanyama, but it was a struggle for Turner all game. He ended up with 14 points on 17 shots, making just 2 of 9 from behind the arc while also getting stymied at the rim by Wemby.

The Spurs big man was something to behold with his outside and inside game, but more importantly the defensive presence he imposed on the Pacers. While Wemby had 5 blocks, he altered many more shots both physically and psychologically. Whether a rushed reverse layup miss by TJ McConnell with Wemby trailing behind or a missed midrange jumper by Aaron Nesmith over Wemby who was too far away and off balance so unable to lunge at the shot. But the possibility made it look like Nesmith was looking at Wemby instead of the rim.

The Pacers made just 13 of 43 3PAs which helped bolster the Spurs’ huge rebounding advantage for the game. Many of those missed threes were indicators of the Pacers not being ready for the moment in the spotlight of the theater lighting at Accor Arena. Bad misses that made the rim appear two inches high or maybe a few inched back from the proper setting. That until the Spurs shot at the same hoop and had no problem dialing in.

The Pacers have experienced getting pounded and bouncing back before, most recently in a similar two-game set at Boston. Adjustments in attitude, effort and execution will all have to come through to earn a split to bring back to Indy with all of the souvenirs the team has gathered in Paris.

Leading the improvement has to be the team’s leaders. Both Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton started the game strong and in the first quarter it appeared Haliburton was ready to go for a star battle against Wemby. Siakam finished the first half with 9 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds while Haliburton had 11 points, 3 assist and 3 made 3-balls.

While Siakam score 9 more points in the second half, Haliburton had just two points. All of the effort to get Turner going would certainly be better served focusing on working through Siakam and Haliburton. Siakam seemed to be able to have his way and force help which can create better shots for others on the court.

Bennedict Mathurin was a bright spot for the Pacers, finishing the game with team high and efficient 24 points. While he made a couple of threes, Mathurin attacked the rim several times, paying no mind to where Wemby may be.

The embarrassing blowout should have the Pacers attention to attack this unique scheduling situation with much more physical and mental toughness.

Pacers vs. Spurs

Where: Accor Arena, Paris, FR

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -2

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Spurs: Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Victor Wembanyama

Injuries

Pacers: James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Spurs: None