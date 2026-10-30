Tyrese Haliburton was a midday scratch against the 76ers on Wednesday, but they still had to play the game.

The further short-handed Pacers brushed off a 10-point halftime deficit to the fully loaded 76ers, opening the third quarter with a 17-0 run and then pushing the lead to 13 heading into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they let go of the rope in the fourth quarter, eventually losing 114-109.

Tyrese Maxey kicked into a gear no one else on the court could access during the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of his game high 27 points, pressing the action and getting to the line. With some big help from Joel Embiid and Anfernee Simmons off the bench, the Sixers were impressive when it mattered most.

The loss nullified another strong effort from Pascal Siakam (26 pts, 11 reb) and Andrew Nembhard (18 pts, 14 asst). The Pacers continued to struggle shooting from distance, making just 9 of 36 threes, dragging their overall 3P% to 31.2% for the small sample size that is first five games.

This has been the familiar script for the Pacers so far. Even in their wins, there have been dead spots in the game and strong runs at other times, but nothing near a fortified 48 minute effort that always puts winning in play.

This time around, the Pacers’ defense defied their run at an impressive W as they gave up 39 fourth quarter points to a Sixers team playing not, only with plenty of talent, but the requisite urgency to swipe back control of the game at winning time. The Pacers couldn’t match it and now move on to Miami.

Again, Tyrese Haliburton missed the game with a hamstring injury that Shams reported prior to the game would keep him out a week, if not weeks. Cool. Haliburton played 35 minutes in Milwaukee, excited to play through the back-to-back situation yet seen keeping loose on an exercise bike and putting heat on the offending hammy. Ugh. Fire up the hindsight Olympics played daily (on every topic) on your preferred social media outlet.

Prior to the game, Rick Carlisle proclaimed the Hali’s hammy a mild strain and to check back in two weeks, if nothing changes before then. The Pacers now have hamstring specialist on call they are they’ve been calling…a lot. Fortunately, the Nembhard and Nesmith injuries issues have been more day-to-day and Zubac’s ankle doesn’t have him on crutches or in a boot. The worst injury news involves Ben Sheppard who had full meniscus repair surgery which will likely keep him out the bulk of the season.

So…the injury news is beyond frustrating and makes looking ahead at the daunting pending schedule through December appear frightening, but working through this wave of injuries (as they currently stand) will not blow up the season. The short-term pain both for the players on the mend and the fans watching the games, at least force feeds the new and young faces in the rotation a lot of reps in the do’s and don’ts of playing Pacers basketball when the team is healthier and those players can slide back into a more supportive role.

But until then, the Pacers can still put together a talented enough rotation to peel off some wins, but that will require 48 minutes of focus that has been lacking over the first few games of the season.

The Pacers face the Heat who won their first game on Wednesday, beating the Hawks after dropping their first four games. Needless to say, the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo front court will present problems for the Pacers. The Pacers are pretty heavy underdogs in this one which will begin NBA Cup play for the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Heat

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

When: Friday, October 30, 2026 - 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -8.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Heat: Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (neck) - probable, Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) - probable, Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, TJ McConnell (hamstring) - out, Ben Sheppard (knee) - out

Heat: Simone Fontecchio (illness) - questionable