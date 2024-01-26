The Pacers scored another quality win over a top team in the East when they ‘slowed’ down Joel Embiid and the Sixers en route to a 134-122 win.

Considering Embiid scored 31 points and the Sixers logged 122 total points, it is hard to say the Pacers slowed him down, but that is just how well both Embiid and Philly has been playing of late. Myles Turner was able to stay out of foul trouble which in turn made Embiid have to work on the defensive end. It also allowed the Pacers to throw more bodies at Embiid in a truly team defensive effort.

Actually, the team effort was all around in this one considering the Pacers had 35 assists, lead by Pascal Siakam who finished with 10 assist to go along with his 26 points and 13 rebounds. It seemed like Siakam had more in all three categories, always appearing to find the ball in his hands to make a play. Unlike the Denver game, it also helped that his teammates were converting scoring opportunities those passes created. Considering the circumstances, this was a perfect win for the Pacers sans Haliburton, giving Siakam the full shine of his monster effort in front of the home fans who were more than willing to embrace the newcomer.

The Pacers scored the first six points of the game and never trailed, continually keeping the Sixers trailing by at least two to three possessions. The W gives the Pacers a 2-1 season series win over the Sixers.

The way this W played out was quite nice to see. After a 73-point first half gave the Pacers a double-digit lead at the break, they backed up the effort with a strong third quarter to take full control of the game and weather any runs the Sixers threw at them at closing time. Big time effort and big time energy given across the rotation with only Siakam touching the 30 minute mark.

Managing those minutes should help the effort on the back half of a the Pacers back-to-back when they host the Suns on Friday night. Frank Vogel has his three-headed offensive weapon are 8-2 in their last ten games, including beating the Pacers last Sunday. While the Pacers focused on Embiid, they will need a different approach to slow down the Durant, Booker and Beal trio that hit ‘em for 91 points five days ago. Much like Embiid, slowing the trio down may not look like it on the surface or in the box score, but hey, maybe just give up 75 points? That would be big considering the top-heavy lineup. Local legend Eric Gordon is questionable, dealing with a wrist issue.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Suns: Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic

Injuries

Pacers: Jalen Smith (back) - questionable, Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring) - out

Suns: Eric Gordon (wrist) - questionable, Bol Bol (foot sprain) - out, Damion Lee (knee) - out