Pascal Siakam scored 25 points including a big bucket with just under 20 seconds remaining to keep the Hawks down by four points allowing the Pacers to close out a 129-124 win over the Hawks on Saturday night.

Siakam’s 25 points while also showing up late has been the norm this year, fortunately he had plenty of help along the way to secure a win. Nembhard and Nesmith continued their respective recent high level play with Nembhard scoring 26 points (5 of 9 from 3-land) with 10 assists and 6 rebounds, while Nesmith added 23 points on 10 shots. Jarace Walker pitched in an 11 point, 10 rebounds double-double and Jay Huff (16 points, 6 rebs) and Bennedict Mathurin (14 points on 6 shots) were strong off the bench.

It turned out to be a fitting win to post for the Pacers and Siakam before the All-Star reserves were announced on Sunday evening. Siakam’s candidacy has been down played by national media because they don’t watch the Pacers and have a poor record. It seemed like Siakam’s best route to the ASG was as a reserve replacement.

However, since the coaches vote on the reserves a glorious thing happened. Siakam was officially named an Easter Conference reserve on the All-Star team with the initial reveal on NBC.

Due to my low expectations, I was honestly surprised and excited to see this news considering it a well-earned honor for Siakam who has become the backbone, load bearing beam, North Star or however you want to phrase it, for the culture and expectations the Pacers have developed since he’s been here. Along with his play on the court, the preseason ‘camp’ he’s hosted at his house in Florida has served as a chance for the team to get straight and let Siakam make sure all know what is expected going into the season.

Siakam has been relentless this season while playing with a revolving door of teammates due to injuries. Yet, he’s averaging almost 24 points per game, scoring at least 20 points in all but one of the 14 games in January. For the season, he’s only scored less than 20 in 9 games and two of those were 19 points and 18 points. This while facing a variety of defenses as the top man on the opponents scouting report with one or two guys often running to him to help make someone else beat them.

That last point was likely why the coaches were well aware of Siakam’s impact and All-Star level of play this season. Also, Rick Carlisle deserves some kudos for campaigning publicly and privately for Siakam’s impact. He mentioned discussing Siakam with opposing coaches when they play and no doubt, the respect Carlisle has from his coaching peers made those words quite meaningful in the voting process, as well.

Simply, a pretty cool situation to come out of a frustrating season.

Siakam was filmed watching the reveal and seemed to be hoping for the best but expecting the worst before flashing his trademark smile when his name was announced. Then he appeared to be more excited when he saw former teammates Norman Powell and Scottie Barnes get the nod, as well. Always the ultimate teammate.

The Pacers have won 3 of their last 4 games and are 7-5 in their last 12 games which coincides with some sustained good health among the top players in the playing rotation. Considering the level of play with development shown from Mathurin, Walker and Johnny Furphy this is what the most positive outlook for the season looked like in October.

Unfortunately, the quality health and level of play is to late for this season. Particularly if you saw the half of play Darryn Peterson put on display for Kansas on Saturday. Wow. So on Monday night, the Pacers play the Rockets who will be without Kevin Durant. They then face the Jazz on a back-to-back Tuesday which recently has been a rest situation for key players. Definitely seems like the move considering the Jazz are unabashedly in tank mode, losers of six in a row and 9 of their last 10 games.

While the rest of this season may be funky on several levels, this was a great weekend to see the Pacers come together and play well and then see Siakam get rewarded for upholding a high standard of play for himself and the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Rockets

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, February 2, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam

Rockets: Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Josh Okogi, Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun

Injuries

Pacers: Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Rockets: Kevin Durant (ankle) - out, Steven Adams (ankle) - out, Fred Van Vleet (knee) - out