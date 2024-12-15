The Pacers looked really good in their 121-107 win over the Sixers on Friday. After a few days off to work amongst themselves, the Pacers were ready from the jump and enjoyed an early boost from their head of the snake, Tyrese Haliburton.

Funny how that works.

Haliburton took seven shots in the first quarter, seven from behind the arc and made four of those threes, jumpstarting the Pacers with 12 points and 3 assists by the end of 1Q. Following the game, Haliburton admitted to Chris Denari that his mindset was to come out and be more aggressive offensively.

Honestly, there is no other way for Haliburton to lead. In the horror show against Charlotte before the mini break, Haliburton took two first quarter shots and no second quarter shots. Haliburton also mentioned the main issue, backing up that solid effort with another strong 48 minutes against the Pelicans on Sunday afternoon and then in the next game to develop the consistency the Pacers seek in the strong 48 minute category which is maddening to think about too long, but at least admitting the problem is a big step toward solving it.

There were other big contributors in this one, including Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembard at crunch time, but the Pacers did falter for a good stretch late in the third quarter. Haliburton wasn’t helping at that point, missing a couple of shots, including a deep 3-ball early in the shot clock as the Sixers cut the Pacers’ 17-point lead down to six.

Rookie Johnny Furphy stepped up and stemmed the tide with a big three points splash to put the Pacers back up nine with 30 seconds to go. Kelly Oubre then scored a two but the Pacers were able to take a three possession lead to winning time and then delivered when it matter in the fourth quarter.

Obi Toppin helped right the ship early, scoring 7 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, continuing his strong play of late alongside TJ McConnell. This was Toppin’s sixth consecutive game in double figures and that 3-point shot is becoming the reliable option we witnessed late in the schedule and playoffs last season. But the game was put away around the four minute mark with the Pacers went on a deciding 12-0 run in two minutes.

Pascal Siakam started the run with a 3-ball then a signature contested midrange make. Haliburton then took his turn, absorbing a bump on a goofy-footed floater in the lane to get the hoop and convert the harm at the free throw line. Andrew Nembhard closed out another defensive stop with a rebound then finished at the other end with a midrange bucket.

The icing on the run and the win came with yet another defensive stop, a steal and pass ahead to Nembhard who had a run out with Bennedict Mathurin trailing. Instead of taking the layup, Nembhard dropped a pass between his legs for Mathurin to dunk. Pacers were now up 19 points, Philly called a timeout and the rest was garbage time.

Now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the Sixers were not nearly as locked in as the Pacers coming off their break. I’m not used to PG in a Philly uniform and I honestly forgot he was playing for long stretches. Joel Embiid wasn’t real sharp either and ended up missing the second half after taking an inadvertent shot to the face which fractured a bone around his nose. Tyrese Maxey, who nuked the Pacers for 45 points earlier in the year, did score 22 points but was frustrated all night by a strong defensive effort spearheaded by Nembhard which played a part in Maxey’s 6 turnovers.

But back to the Pacers which have me focusing on the leaders in this win because after Charlotte I was begging them to show up. They did for one game, but so did a strong defensive effort and a lot of other contributions from other players in the rotation, but this one belonged to the big dogs.

Now they have to back it up by stacking similar efforts starting against the Pels at the Fieldhouse.

Pelicans are back

The Pelicans return to the Fieldhouse for the second time in three weeks which will close out a rare three-game season series against at Western Conference team. The series is 1-1 and the Pacers have not played their best ball against the Pels. The did win 114-110 in that game at the Fieldhouse three weeks ago, but New Orleans had several key injuries. In fact, they had called up Elfrid Payton from the G-League who dished out 21 assists against the Pacers. Payton has since been waive with the return of Dejounte Murray.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are not available but as we learned in the last game, the Pels have some combustible options in Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum and now Murray. That 48 minutes at both ends of the floor thing the Pacers are trying to deliver consistently will indeed be tested regardless of what the injury report states.

Big man help

The Pacers turned to a familiar face to help spackle the gap in the front court rotation after letting Moses Brown go. The team traded a second-round pick for former IU big man, Thomas Bryant who was playing minimal minutes with the Miami Heat. Seems like the anti-Moses Brown in that Bryant doesn’t have the length and activity around the rim, but he can shoot the ball from all over the court and is a veteran pro in his eighth season at just 28 years old. Bryant also has a sneaky long wingspan which helps him play bigger than he appears on the court. A big that can finish what TJ McConnell is setting up, but also step out and spread the defense could certainly be helpful for 10-15 minutes.

Pacers vs. Pelicans

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -7

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, Yves Missi

Injuries

Pacers: Ben Sheppard (oblique) - out, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Pelicans: Javonte Green (ankle) - questionable, Jose Alvarado (hamstring) - out, Jordan Hawkins (spine) - out, Brandon Ingram (ankle) - out, Karlo Matkovic (back) - out, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (illness) - out, Zion Williamson (hamstring) - out