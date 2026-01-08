The Pacers lost to the Cavs at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday, 120-116 to move their current losing streak to a franchise worst, 13 games and counting.

I literally couldn’t believe the Pacers lost this game.

I get it, why wouldn’t I believe they would lose this game, that’s all they’ve been doing of late. But the circumstances leading up to this game had me convinced before the opening tip, that the Pacers would win and that belief only grew as the game went on into the fourth quarter.

They have to win another game eventually and Rick Carlisle’s 1,000 win was prime and ready to be secured. It was time.

And then it wasn’t. I still can’t believe it.

Donovan Mitchell sat out the game to rest. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen were playing through their respective ailments. Meanwhile, Benn Mathurin was out for the Pacers, but overall the health and improved play of the Pacers had them in prime position to put up a winning effort.

The Pacers secured an early nine point lead in the first quarter and maintained control of the lead for much of the first three quarter, taking another nine point lead into the fourth quarter after winning the first three quarters.

The Cavs opened the quarter on a 12-2 run to take a one-point lead and even then it appeared, things were going to work out in the Pacers favor. Just prior to a play challenge timeout, Garland tweaked his back and appeared nearly incapacitated by the discomfort. He could barely move or stand up straight as he made it to the bench area during the timeout. I kept waiting for him to go back to the locker room.

Instead, he returned to the court trying to play through the pain to loosen it up. The Pacers went on a 5-0 run, if they could slam Garland into a screen or two, he may call it a night.

Nope, again. Instead, Garland scored 12 of his 14 fourth quarter points on 7 of 7 shooting, to end up putting away the Pacers in one of the gutsiest efforts I’ve seen at the Fieldhouse. Garland’s heroics combined with the Pacers struggling to track down any rebounds put the Cavs in control to close out the game.

The Cavs had aa 17-5 rebounds advantage in the fourth quarter which made the Pacers fade quite frustrating to take in. Jay Huff had an outstanding offensive game, making 4 threes and a couple of fun dunks around the rim while scoring 20 points. Unfortunately, Huff and Micah Potter combined to collect 4 rebounds over the 48 minutes while Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 18 rebounds.

Johnny Furphy did his part, earning extended minute and finishing with 9 points and 11 rebounds. No doubt those board numbers kept him in the game along with his defensive effort.

Several Pacers had good games, but were unable to rise up for a winning finish. Pascal Siakam was working hard to get to the rim and struggled with some misses, but finished with 22 points on 23 shots. Jarace Walker earned more minutes than usual, continuing to shoot the 3 well of late (2 for 4 in this one) and also had a highlight finish, not only going left, but rising up and dunking with the left to finish the play.

The winning components are there as the Pacers continue trying to not only end this disgusting losing streak, but also deliver Carlisle his 1,000 win after they collected win 999 on Dec. 8. A month is long enough.

The Pacers will try again in Charlotte on Thursday night where they will face a Hornets team on a back-to-back after they lost to Toronto on Wednesday. Brandon Miller did not play, but appears probable to play against the Pacers. This is also the third game in four days, after the Hornets finished a road trip in OKC with a big win over the Thunder.

Nothing will be easy for the Pacers and it has become obvious they can’t win without a solid 48 minute effort which they have been unable to complete the past month.

Maybe Charlotte will be the right time and right place to, well, get it right.

Pacers vs. Hornets

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

When: Thursday, January 8, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +3.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Kon Kneuppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Moussa Diabate

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) - out, Isaiah Jackson (concussion) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Hornets: Moussa Diabate (wrist) - probable, Brandon Miller (knee) - probable, Tidjane Salaun (ankle) - questionable, Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) - out, Mason Plumlee (groin) - out, Grant Williams (knee) - out