Normally, there’s not much better than a lazy Sunday afternoon, lounging around, watching ball. Unfortunately, that wasn’t fun Pascal Siakam was having when he was ‘lounging’ on the Pacers bench, his team down 20 to the Wizards (the Wiz, the team with the worst record in the league) in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Pacers ended up losing 108-89 after leading 32-31 after t he first quarter. Yeah, that math isn’t pretty. Even the first quarter didn’t feel right, with Rick Carlisle calling their early lead ‘fools gold’ fortified by a banked 3-ball and another corner three that rattled around the rim and off the glass before going in.

The Pacers seemed like a team in desperate need of a recharge, while also knowing they had a few off days following the game to do just that. Pascal Siakam scored 11 points on 12 shots and appeared to be every bit of the player who hasn’t wavered in playing his ass off every game.

Andrew Nembhard was trying to play through a slight calf strain and missed all 11 of his shots including 6 3PAs over the first three quarters before finally making a couple in what turned out to be a too-little-too-late fourth quarter.

Benn Mathurin scored 15 points but looked like a guy who has been playing through varying levels of discomfort remaining from his injured big toe and was looking forward to a rest day.

That lead group has put much of what they have to offer into their game action so far this year, but on this Sunday afternoon following a frigid snowstorm on Saturday, with an afternoon crowd at the Fieldhouse that didn’t bring much juice of their own, the Pacers leaders nor the rest of the squad were able to generate their own juice, so they were forced to take the brutal loss and own their part in the poor performance.

Fortunately…the Pacers have been able to rest, rehab and recharge with two legitimate practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before they host the New York Knicks on Thursday evening.

This matchup became even more intriguing than usual with the Knicks’ success in the NBA Cup which they won by beating the Spurs on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. So…win the NBA Cup, earn $500,000 and head out to celebrate in Vegas before catching a flight to Indy. Sounds like a perfect petri dish to develop a base case of the ‘Vegas flu’ which may run through the lineup.

Now, there are other factors at play here, as well. For one, the Pacers are struggling in general so the Knicks may consider resting a player or two regardless. Still, with the damage the Pacers have done to the Knicks in the playoffs the past two seasons, it is hard to believe that squad would not enjoy running it up on the Pacers even without Tyrese Haliburton.

Lo and behold, the early injury report for the Knicks has added four of the Knicks top six players as questionable. Of course, as fun and impressive as the Knicks win over the Spurs to win the NBA Cup was, that game didn’t actually count and this one against the Pacers does.

With the Knicks battling for the top spot in the East, currently 2.5 games behind the Pistons, they would be wise to hydrate and go for it, since the Pacers will be well rested and ready to attack the challenge on Thursday night. Wild things often happen when the Pacers and Knicks get together, so no need to expect anything different this time around.

The Pacers made a roster move, adding Boom forward Gabe McGlothan on a 10-day contract thanks to another NBA hardship exception. The Pacers are making many a hoop dream come true for players this year and McGlothan is the latest, getting his first taste of life on an NBA roster. And as we have learned from Ethan Thompson, Garrison Mathews, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and others…wow, what a year…if the Pacers sign you this year, tighten up your laces because you will likely get some burn.

Pacers vs. Knicks

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Thursday, December 18, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +4.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Ethan Thomas, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injuries

Pacers: Kam Jones (back) - doubtful, Ben Sheppard (calf) - out, Aaron Nesmith (knee) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Knicks: OG Anunoby (knee/Vegas) - questionable, Josh Hart (abdominal strain/Vegas) - questionable, Mitchell Robinson (ankle) - questionable, Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) - questionable, Miles McBride (ankle) - out, Landry Shamet (shoulder) - out