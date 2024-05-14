The Pacers showed up for Game 4 ready to grind out a full 48 minute effort, then they played so well that 36 minutes was more than enough as the Pacers scored early an often en route to a 121-89 rout of the visiting Knicks to even the second round series at 2-2.

For the first time in the series, both the starting unit and the reserves played at a high level for the Pacers and did so at both ends of the floor. A rare feat at any time this season.

With the short turnaround after an epic and exhausting Game 3 battle which went the Pacers way, the short-handed Knicks appeared short of breath and the juice needed to rally from a big early deficit. The Knicks shot better than 50 percent from 3-land on Friday in Game 3, but shot below 20 percent in Game 4 after being pushed to extend effort for the full 94 feet by an active Pacers defense.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner got things going early with a few big 3-balls that had the Fieldhouse faithful on fire. Haliburton finished with 20 points but the Pacers scored 52 points before Haliburton set up Andrew Nembhard for a made three for his first assist of the game.

TJ McConnell (15 points, 10 assists) and Obi Toppin (14 points) were back to their energetic, play making selves, both making a pair of threes, while Toppin had a couple of lob finishes that lit up the joint. The Pacers had 9 steals and 7 blocks which helped fuel the pace going the other way. The Pacers outscored the Knicks 22-5 in transition.

The Knicks were a worn out bunch, with many of their perimeter shots hitting the front iron until Thibs finally let the starters rest for Game 5 late in the third quarter. Jalen Brunson had to deal with Aaron Nesmith much of the night and once again Double A’s length and pressure slowed down Brunson who struggled to move well at times. The extended full-court pressure added to the fatigue, as did Brunson’s minutes trying to guard McConnell who made sure Brunson had to guard him but still was able to get the ball in the paint to create his signature plays.

The 32-point win was the third largest winning margin in Pacers playoff history. But the one win, to level the series is the same regardless of the blowout. The Knicks will have more rest heading into Game 5 and no doubt, playing at MSG will make a huge difference as the Pacers learned the hard way in Games 1 and 2.

Much like I predicted the early offensive foul on Jalen Brunson in Game 3 at the Fieldhouse, I have a feeling Aaron Nesmith may have two fouls in the first five minutes of the game. The series has been physical, so any whistle is usually defensible even if it doesn’t go both ways. Unlike Game 4, the Pacers have to be patient in the Garden and not try to win the game in the first five minutes. The Knicks won’t fade unless they are truly unable to muster the effort.

Josh Hart? Donte DiVincenzo, Brunson…muster effort? Yeah, this is going to be a blood bath, best 2 of 3 games remaining. To the Pacers credit, they seem to be fully aware of the situation they are in with no option other than to spill their guts or get embarrassed.

"New York is a team that has shown that it has an indomitable will to compete and rise above any thing people say they can't do," Carlisle said after the game. "We've seen it throughout the season. We've seen it in this series.”

Zooming out from the microcosm of the series to a long-term view of the Pacers team, this series against the Knicks has been a perfect matchup. The Knicks forced the Pacers to play at a heightened level with toughness I’m not sure they realized they could deliver. Then in Game 4, with the Fieldhouse on fire after another bucker forced a Thibs time out, the Pacers were not bouncing around, pumping up the crowd. It was way too early. Instead they all strode quietly and confidently to the bench.

The Pacers have been thrown in the deep end of the playoffs and are realizing they can swim in the rough waters. The growth of all of the first-time playoff performers has been apparent as they continue to play in to mid-May. Maintaining that edge and finding a way to win on the road is the only way this dream scenario can continue.

OG Anunoby is out for Game 5 but expect the rest of the Knicks to be ready to go in an effort to avenge the beat down they had to endure on Mother’s Day. The sportsbooks have the Knicks favored by 2.5 points which is essentially an even line adjusted for the Garden.

There will be adversity. Pacers have to embrace it and find a way…on quarter at a time.

Game 4 Details

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +2.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein

Injuries

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (ankle, back) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Knicks: OG Anunoby (hammy) - out, Mitchell Robinson (ankle) - out, Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) - out, Julius Randle (shoulder) - out