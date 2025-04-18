Why am I suddenly stressing Gary Trent Jr., let alone Kevin Porter Jr.?

The long break for the Pacers between the end of the regular season and the start of Game 1 against the Bucks has provided excess time to overanalyze the many variables and issues the Bucks present the Pacers. This combined with all of the tribal knowledge about the variables that can go wrong for the Pacers certainly heightens the stress and intrigue of this series between very familiar foes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is variable/issue one, and maybe 1 thru 5 for the Pacers to deal with in this series. Giannis watched the Pacers beat the Bucks in the playoffs last season, this time he can try to do something about it and the big fella appear very motivated, healthy and happy (did you see him faux shimmy over Malik Beasley after blocking his shot?) as he barnstormed the Bucks through the final eight games of the season without a loss while missing Damian Lillard.

Giannis put up MVP numbers, averaging over 30 points, almost 12 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. However, his MVP case was eclipsed by the stunning seasons of Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Bad timing, bad luck…for the Pacers. Giannis seems happy to remind folks that he’s still among the best in the world and the playoffs provide that amplified stage to do so.

The Pacers can’t stop Giannis, or hope to contain him, but they can work like hell to manage the impact he has getting others going, which he’s done quite well with Dame sidelined. Lillard may play in the series, but not in Game 1, which may be the series if the Pacers are unable to win.

It may sound like I’m selling the Pacers short, and that is not the case. Just trying to focus on the primary challenge they face. In fact, with time off to prepare for a variety of looks to throw at the Bucks, whether it be doubling from different spots, extending the pressure for 94 feet and so on, the playoff scars and success the Pacers had last year make them much more prepared this time around from a mental and physical standpoint.

But we have to see it.

Executing in the regular season is one thing, but the playoffs will always be different. The heartbeat tends to quicken in big playoff moments and handling that feeling makes the difference, as we saw last year in the closing quarters against the Celtics. The Pacers were unable to close while the experienced Celtics appeared to have a casual pulse, knowing they were going to make the needed plays to win. Now the biggest challenge facing the Pacers is maintaining the home court advantage they earn through the first two games.

The Pacers can’t get caught up in JUST dealing with Giannis, instead needing to make the Bucks deal with them. The Pacers still need to attack, get stops and with any stop run for a transition opportunity.

There are X-Factors on the bench for both teams, but as we saw last year at this time, expect the Pacers to lean heavily on their starters. In fact, for much of the series last year, the Pacers played an 8-man rotation, or at least just eight players over 10-plus minutes, pending starter foul trouble. That still makes sense considering how well the healthy starting lineup has played together at both ends of the floor.

This year, instead of Ben Sheppard as part of that eight, I’d expect Benn Mathurin to join Obi Toppin and TJ McConnell. Yep, there will be small ball with this primary rotation, but there will also be spot minutes for Thomas Bryant, Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard, again, pending certain foul trouble or matchup issues from game to game.

After Giannis, I look at Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner as the next-most impactful players in the series. Their ability to take care of the ball and deliver offensively will help manage the impact Gianniss has and also free up guys like Nembhard, Nesmith and Mathurin to get loose with less attention.

Now, for more concerns and variables on the other side. The Bucks’ bench has been strong to close the regular season with guys who can get buckets on the floor ready and waiting for Giannis to draw all of the defense and then deliver a pass. Gary Trent Jr. hit the Pacers hard from behind the arc. AJ Green can get sizzling from 3-land, as well. The addition of Kevin Porter Jr. creates a different problem because he can create and get to the lane.

The reserve minutes of Kevin Porter Jr. and Bennedict Mathurin may just be my favorite sleeper subplot waiting to happen in this series. Both players play a similar game with excess confidence and the ability to create and get in the lane. Neither will back down from a challenge and are both quick to hold their ground and talk. Definitely sensing a double-T situation with these two at some point in the series with this juicy matchup.

Regardless, the Bucks bench has been a problem and honestly, more reliable than the Pacers bench which has been inconsistent at best trying to slow down opponents. Several of the wild wins late in the season were set up by the initial reserve rotation in the first half digging a hole the Pacers had to climb out of to earn a win.

The most important variable for the Pacers is their ability to put forth a strong, cohesive 48 minutes. The challenge is real for this team to do so, but when they do their level of play is elite. While they can get away with 36 or 24 minutes of good play and a strong finish in the regular season, that won’t work in the playoff and certainly not against this Bucks team that is so focused on avenging what the Pacers did to them last year. Win 12 minutes at a time, four times. Easy enough.

Or is that easier said than done? No lead should be considered safe in this series and it would be surprising if it was a short series one way or the other. Time for the Pacers to dig into what they do best and rise up to show they are still an ascending team to contend with in the East.

Lillard Availability

The Bucks may have the services of Damian Lillard at some point in the series after this breathless X post from Shams Charania announced the blood clot in Dame’s calf has cleared and he will be able to return. Talk about wild variables. If Dame returns and starts effortlessly draining 30-foots, add that to the problems the Pacers have to deal with. However, the Bucks have adjust nicely without Dame of late, as Giannis has racked up triple-doubles by drawing defense and kicking to shooters. Also, the Bucks are better defensively without Dame, so just what kind of shape Dame’s game is in will be a huge variable should he return to action.

Gold out at the Fieldhouse

The Pacers will be wearing their city uniforms during Game 1 at the request of the team after they finished 17-4 in the sharp alternate unis. Despite the team not wearing the traditional gold, the fans will be wearing a gold t-shirt version of the city unis to bath the Fieldhouse in the traditional playoff feel of a gold out.

Game 1 will be broadcast on both ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network. If you land on ESPN, at least they will have announcers who are familiar with the Pacers. Like…real familiar. Former Lebanon Tiger, Purdue and Fever player and now Fever coach, Stephanie White will be the game analyst for ESPN while Warren Central’s own, Michael Grady will be on play-by-play. Of course, MG was on the PA at the Fieldhouse for a few years while doing his best to build up 1070 The Fan radio starting at the ground floor before eventually hosting shows.

Pacers vs. Bucks

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhoue, Indianapolis, IN

When: Saturday, Apr. 19, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -5.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Bucks: Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Bucks: Damian Lillard (calf) - out