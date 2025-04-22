Following the Pacers 19-point win in Game 1 on Saturday, Rick Carlisle was quick to look ahead to Game 2, expecting the next game to be ‘monumentally’ more difficult for the Pacers than the win they had just enjoyed. On Monday following practice, when asked about his messaging to the team, he simply responded, ‘hard’ as in expect everything they want to do accomplish in Game 2 to be difficult.

No doubt, the Bucks will be in the right state of mind after going home for the two off days, stewing in the aftermath of the frustrating loss and preparing to even up the series. The Bucks don’t want to make things tough on the Pacers, they want to crush the Pacers at this point.

To do so, the Bucks will have to make some major playoff adjustments. Damian Lillard is now listed as questionable, so if Dame is ready to play, his presence goes beyond an adjustment to a major variable shaking up the series. Will he be ready to hop into the playoff fray after not playing since March 18th? Mentally he will be ready after seeing his act in street clothes during Game 1. The Bucks have a shootaround Tuesday morning, so keep an eye out for an update on Dame after the shootaround.

Assuming Dame doesn’t play or does play but is has some minutes restrictions, the Bucks may change their starting lineup. The starting lineup struggled, so swapping out Ryan Rollins for Kevin Porter Jr. may be a move. Porter wasn’t as impactful as expected in Game 1, but it was his first playoff game ever, so having survived and showing improvement as the game went on may have him better prepared for the rest of the series.

Regardless of the lineups and Dame’s status, the Bucks will likely shoot it better than they did in Game 1. Also, it will be interesting to see if they crash the offensive glass more considering they opted to get back defensively but still struggled to defend the Pacers in transition. Might be worth the effort to get ORebs and stymie the Pacers efforts to get going the other way, since that is an area the Pacers can be vulnerable.

As for the Pacers, they have areas to improve, as well. No need to expect an exhale or any regression. Both Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin have room to improve their offensive impact. Haliburton normally bounces back nicely after a poor shooting night which he had on Saturday afternoon, making zero of seven 3PAs.

The Dame variable is also in play here, as well since the Bucks’ guard can light it up from 30+ feet in, but also doesn’t help the Bucks at the defensive end. The Pacers had plenty of good looks from 3-land in Game 1 and shot pretty well, but it wasn’t like they were on a heater a la the Wizards beat down in D.C. late in the season.

How the game is refereed will also be a critical variable whenever Giannis is involved. The Pacers were able to spread out the fouls nicely and play a 10-man rotation while riding a big lead. Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin both had their minutes and impact stunted by early fouls. Both are so helpful keeping the Pacers on attack offensively, so having them available for a bigger impact is another area the Pacers can improve from Game 1.

But, as Carlisle has made clear, none of it will be easy and the Pacers have to be ready to adjust within the game if their adjustments require further tweaking. The Pacers also have to maintain their poise, particularly if they can take an early lead because there will be push back from the Bucks to try to stir things up if they are not in control of the actual game on the court.

Yep, it’s gonna be hard and the Pacers just have to be better.

Pacers vs. Bucks

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Tuesday, Apr. 22, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -4

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Bucks: Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Bucks: Damian Lillard (calf) - questionable, Tyler Smith (ankle) - out