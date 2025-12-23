The Pacers remain in Forest Gump territory as they took another loss, this time to the Celtics in Boston, 103-95. This was the Pacers fifth consecutive loss, keeping Rick Carlisle stuck on 999 career wins with the back half of a back-to-back against Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

You never know what you’re going to get from this Pacers team and in Boston, the selected chocolate, if you will, was a smoking hot start and 35-26 lead after the first quarter. In their prior loss in New Orleans, the Pacers made just 8 of 42 three-pointers while chasing from behind much of the night. Against the Celtics, the Pacers made 8 of their first 9 three-pointers in the first quarter and held the lead much of the way until too many missed shots by the Pacers and Jaylen Brown makes by the C’s let that lead slip way midway through the fourth quarter.

If you are wondering how the Pacers scored just 95 points after logging 35 in the first quarter, welp, I got one word for ya: clank.

After making those first 8 threes on 9 shots, the Paces made just 5 of their next 31 threes (16%) including just 1 of 20 (5%, math even I can do) in the second half. Defensive effort wasn’t a big problem as they held the C’s to 103 points, but the Pacers were -13 on the glass and were outscored 52-28 on points in the paint.

On the injury front, Isaiah Jackson played just 2 minutes off the bench after Neemias Queda elbowed him in the head, what appeared to be twice which had IJax out for concussion analysis which may keep him out longer. Rick Carlisle was not happy with the play nor the fact that it wasn’t reviewed for its level of flagrance.

Between that injury and those prior to the game, the Pacers continued mixing and matching lineups. With TJ McConnell out for the game, Quenton Jackson took over his reserve role and Ethan Thompson went back into the starting lineup. Thompson hit 2 of those first 8 threes early and added 3 assists in the first quarter to help get things going.

Pascal Siakam gave us the usual with 25 points and 6 rebounds, while Andrew Nembhard added 20 points and 7 assists. Jarace Walker continues to struggle offensively, making just 1 of 5 shots and none of his 4 3PAs, but he was better at the defensive end. Walkers defensive highlight was hounding guard Payton Pritchard, driving the feisty shooter nuts as he tried to get by Walker or draw a foul. Instead, Walker caged him up with a combo of length and effort eventually leading the Pritchard falling in the lane in a last ditch effort to draw a foul, but instead it was a turnover. That type of defensive effort likely kept Walker on the floor in the closing lineup as the Pacers went center-less.

Next up for the Pacers is a quick turnaround to face ol’ friend Myles Turner and the Bucks playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since Turner ‘closed the book’ on his Pacers time in the first visit to the Fieldhouse, the big fella and the Bucks have been struggling. Milwaukee is just 3-12 in their last 15 games, most without Giannis. Turner is averaging 12. 5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bucks this season.

Pacers vs. Bucks

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +1.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Ethan Thompson, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Myles Turner

Injuries

Pacers: Johnny Furphy (ankle) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (head) - questionable, TJ McConnell (knee) - questionable, Ben Sheppard (calf) - out, Aaron Nesmith (knee) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - out, Taurean Prince (neck) - out