The Pacers’ effort to win three consecutive games fell short in their 131-124 loss to the 76ers on Sunday afternoon. The Pacers showed up ready to play and showed plenty of competitive fire. Unfortunately, Philly had more fire power functioning at a higher level, leaving the Pacers chasing the Sixers throughout the second half.

For the TLDR version, the Pacers lost the make or miss game from behind the arc. The Sixers made 10 more 3-pointers than the Pacers, which was certainly a factor in the 7-point loss. This was the fifth time the Pacers shot below 30 percent from 3-land and not surprisingly, the Pacers have lost all five of those games. The Pacers were 8 for 32 from three, which combined with their 9 for 36 effort in the previous loss to Philly, gives them a clean 25 percent 3P% in the two losses.

Of course, the Pacers have shot over 40 percent three times this season and are just 1-2 in those games, so there are often other factors at play. However, the Pacers did make more overall FGs, made more free throws (20 to 19) on two fewer attempts.

The Pacers also had fewer turnovers in the game, but the Sixers took advantage more, fueling their transition game with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecomb always ready to run. Maxey had 27 points and 6 assists, converting on an array of shots from all over the court. Jaylen Brown had an efficient 31 points, matching Pascal Siakam for game-high scoring honors. As mentioned above, the Sixers’ fire power was on point.

Remarkably, the Pacers also ended even in rebounding, minimizing another frequent bugaboo for the Pacers in losses. Quenton Jackson lead the team with 6 rebounds while four other players had 5 rebounds. Rick Carlisle spoke on The Fan Tuesday morning about 5 one-handed attempts to reel in the ball that the Pacers failed to gather, lamenting the missed little thing of securing the ball with two hands.

Ivica Zubac did not deliver another impactful effort, finishing with 8 points and 5 rebounds in 22 minutes. The Pacers closed with Jay Huff who was 3 for 3 from 3-land, as the Pacers were looking for offense from the only guy shooting it well from deep. Of course, Huff only had one of those threes in his extend 4Q minutes.

The Pacers were also without Andrew Nembhard which left a big hole in the rotation on both ends of the floor, particularly in dealing with dangerous Maxey doing what he wants on the floor. Regardless, after falling behind by double digits, the Pacers continued to battle back but could never get over the hump with a key bucket to make it a one possession game throughout the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Pacers will be another team brimming with fire power when the Rockets make their annual visit to the Fieldhouse. Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun have been creating problems for other teams all season. Plus, point guard Fred Van Vleet’s return from injury has allowed all of the parts to fit in better role as a steadying influence running the show.

Carlisle also mentioned that Tyrese Haliburton ‘may’ play later this month but will remained sidelined for the near future which is a frustrating refrain that makes it appear any progress on his return from the hamstring strain has plateaued.

It would appear Nembhard will likely return this week considering the that Braden Smith will play for the Noblesville Boom on Tuesday night. No reason he couldn’t resume his role as emergency third point guard on Wednesday, but that appears less likely.

Pacers vs. Rockets

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +7.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac

Rockets: Fred Van Vleet, Tari Eason, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (hip) - questionable, TJ McConnell (hamstring) - questionable, Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Ben Sheppard (knee) - out

Rockets: Amen Thompson (knee) - questionable, Clint Capela (ankle) - out