The Pacers fell behind 8-4 early in their game against the Nets, but quickly pieced together a 18-2 run and never looked back, eventually earning a 123-94 win in their final road game of the season.

That first quarter start certainly set the tone for the game against the short-handed and also, just short Nets lineup that had 7 players available with none standing taller than 6’8. The game started with Micah Potter finding a cutting Jalen Slawson for a dunk at the rim and the rim runs were on as the Pacers continued to go over and/or around the Nets repeatedly for easy bucket at the tin.

Again, just in the first quarter, the Pacers made 2 three-pointers, 5 free throws and the remaining 20 points were at the rim in the form of layups, dunks or putback dunks. For the game the Pacers had 80 points in the paint which seems far too, low. While listening to the radio call near for some Mark Boyle comedy near the end of the first half, the Pacers legendary play-by-play man mentioned the Pacers have 63 points with 70 points in the paint. Kudos to Eddie Gill for not skipping a beat and deadpanning, “That sounds pretty official.”

The Pacers may not have wanted to win this one, instead preferring to lock up their bottom three spot in the league with a loss, but they literally couldn’t help themselves and so they leaned into the W. Obi Toppin was at the rim early and often, leading the team with 26 points and 9 rebounds in just over 18 minutes on the floor.

The Pacers center duo of Potter and Jay Huff combined for 32 points and 19 rebounds, taking full advantage of the micro Nets lineup. Jarace Walker finished with a near Lance-like triple-double, scoring 14 points with 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Now what?

The Pacers still need to lose one of their remaining two games at the Fieldhouse to clinch that bottom three spot. Even if they won both games and lost the coin flip/blind draw tie breaker, they would still have a 48% shot at the top four and 12% shot at No. 1, compared to 52% and 14%. However, they have come this far, might as well finish the job and lock in the best possible odds in the draft lottery.

The 76ers roll into town a bit mucked up after losing their last three games and sliding down to 8th place in the East, letting go of a top six spot in the process. Joel Embiid suddenly had an appendectomy on Thursday so he will remain out. But with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecomb and Paul George on the floor, the Sixers should have enough firepower to take care of the short-handed Pacers in a game Philly needs to win.

Seems like a perfect scenario for Paul George to continue building back good will with the dwindling population of Pacers fans that still give him grief for his brutal exit from Indy. A big game from PG, leading the Sixers to a win would be much appreciated at this point in what continues to be a goofy season for the Pacers.

Pacers vs. 76ers

Where: Gianbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, April 10, 2026 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +14.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Quenton Jackson, Ethan Thompson, Jarace Walker, Jalen Slawson, Jay Huff

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecomb, Kelly Oubre, Paul George, Adem Bona

Injuries

Pacers: Kobe Brown (back) - questionable, Jarace Walker (back bruise) - questionable, Ben Sheppard (hip) - out, Pascal Siakam (ankle) - out, Andrew Nembhard (lower back) - out, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Aaron Nesmith (lower back) - out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

76ers: Tyrese Maxey (finger) - questionable, Johni Broome (knee) - out, Joel Embiid (appendix) - out, Cameron Payne (hammy) - out