The Pacers took care of business in their first clutch time minutes in over a month, holding off the Hawks for a 132-127 win on Saturday.

After starting the game with a 40-point first quarter and 16-point lead, it appeared the Pacers were headed toward another double-digit win against the short-handed Hawks. But Trae Young and several young, dynamic players around him took advantage of their opportunity to push back against the Pacers with a 40-pont second quarter which turned the game close the rest of the way.

Concerns of a Trae Young All-Star snub game were realized as the Hawks diminutive dynamo scored 26 of his 34 points in the second half while also delivering 17 assists for the game. Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and Garrison Matthews all hit mutliple threes. Mathews made his threes along with all of his 14 points in the second quarter to help fortify the Hawks’ big run to finish the first half.

The Pacers countered with a deep team effort. Six players scored at least 15 points, lead by Pascal Siakam who went into All-Star mode in the second half, scoring 14 of his 20 points while adding 9 rebounds. The bench was strong, as well in the second half. Obi Toppin scored 18 points in just 15 minutes, half of those in the third quarter.

At clutch time, the Pacers were able to keep the Hawks at arms length, two possessions behind late by executing and making free throws. Tyrese Haliburton made two free throws with 22 seconds remaining to push the lead to four. Then after a Hawks bucket, Aaron Nesmith was fouled and made both of his free throws with 12 seconds left. Ben Sheppard, playing defense for Tyrese Haliburton late, secured a rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws with 3 seconds remaining as the game was on ice after Shep secured the stop.

Nesmith wasn’t one of the 15-point scorers, but he did score 13 points off the bench and was team-high +21 while on the floor. Siakam and Nesmith each hit a three on consecutive possessions around the three-minute mark that flipped a tie game into a Pacers six-point lead which gave the home team an initial cushion to work with and allow the clutch free throws o ice the game.

Nesmith played the final five minutes in the clutch situation instead of Bennedict Mathurin. This was the first time since the bulk of the roster has been healthy that the clutch time lineup was worth notice. Seems like this would be the default clutch lineup the Pacers would be most comfortable with, but like last season, if Mathurin is going, he would surely remain in future games. Mathurin was coming off being sick and played a longer stint to start the fourth quarter.

Despite the dearth of clutch minutes, I believe this was the first clutch situation since the loss to OKC in late December, there will likely be many more clutch situations to come in the regular season and playoffs. The depth of options should serve the Pacers well, assuming that depth survives the trade deadline on Thursday.

Also, of note with the return to health in a clutch game…Jarace Walker had his first DNP of the season as the 11th man out in the rotation. Walker will get his opportunities to play the rest of the way, particularly when injuries (hopefully minor) pop up, but as Carlisle has mentioned, those opportunities will fluctuate forcing Walker to stay ready and be ready when he gets some burn.

Speaking of the trade deadline, the rumors and reports of Obi Toppin being in trade discussions will be something to keep an eye on this week. The fact those stories are out there, may be due to the team willing to turn to Walker for a more consistent role despite his inconsistent play at times. Of course, the report of talks about Maxi Kleber for Toppin doesn’t support that thought, since Kleber is a big forward as well, although may have flipped into that 11th man role.

Alas, it was just a report and is now moot, so we continue to wonder how the Pacers will manage the current roster which is playing so well but has long-term land mines for both the salary cap and young player development.

On the road

The Pacers are in Salt Lake City on Monday night to play the Jazz in the first of four games in six days this week. The Jazz were involved in a couple of trades over the past few days which hasn’t impacted their top players but has the rest of the roster a bit mucked up with unavailable players.

After facing the Jazz, the Pacers take on the Blazers on Tuesday night, then head to LA to play the Clippers on Thursday and the new look (new Luka?) Lakers on Saturday. Luka Doncic may make his debut against the Pacers on Saturday, but if not, the Pacers catch the Lakers at a good time. The bigger issue for the Pacers will be spending two nights in Los Angeles. Hopefully, the early afternoon tip time against the Lakers will nullify any second night hijinks.

This similar trip has been a problem for other teams around the Pacers in the standings. The Bucks just went 1-3 out west and then lost to Memphis on Sunday night at home which left the Pacers in fourth place, one full game ahead of the Bucks. The Pacers are 2-0 in the current 8-game, post-Paris stretch before the All-Star break. They found their game on the road in December with a 3-0 run out west, hopefully they don’t lose it on this trip and can maintain the current level of play thru the break.

Pacers vs. Jazz

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

When: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -7

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Jazz: Collin Sexton, Isaiah Collier, Laurie Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler

Injuries

Pacers: James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Jazz: Mo Bamba (trade pending) - out, Taylor Hendricks (leg) - out, Jalen Hood-Schifino (trade pending) - out, P.J. Tucker (not with team) - out, Cody Williams (ankle) - out