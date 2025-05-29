The Pacers beat the Knicks, 130-121 in Game 4 at the Fieldhouse to assume a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals and close within one win of a trip to the NBA Finals.

The Pacers may not have played their best game to bounce back from a maddening second half effort and loss in Game 3, but they weren’t far off. Tyrese Haliburton may not have played a perfect game, although he wasn’t far off delivering 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds with ZERO turnover. The most productive zero turnover game since the NBA started tracking the stat in the late 70’s. I’m guessing that claim would hold for all time, as well.

Pascal Siakam also showed up to pull his weight in this heavyweight clash, adding 30 points including 11 in the fourth quarter. The biggest bucket among them, a 3-ball after the Knicks cut the Pacers double digit lead to six points with just over 4 minutes to go.

From that point on, the Pacers were able to answer the Knicks and keep that lead over two possessions until Haliburton squirted an out of bounds pass through traffic to an open Obi Toppin whose drilled his only three on the night, followed by a defensive stop at the other end put the win on ice with 33 seconds remaining.

Much credit to the Knicks who continued to grind throughout the game. After a 43-point quarter had the Pacers rolling at the pace they love, the second quarter turned into a barroom brawl with both teams scoring under 30 points with rare easy buckets. They physicality maintained throughout the game as the teams combined for 60 free throws. Can only imagine how that physicality will maintain, if not increase in Game 5 with the whistles playing a big role.

Other Pacers chipping in with quality performances included Aaron Nesmith who was a game-time decision due to a sprained ankle, but showed up from the tip appearing no worse for the wear. Nesmith had 8 of his 16 points in the first quarter with a pair of early 3-balls and then a transition dunk that created chaos in the Fieldhouse. He also spent a big chunk of time chasing Jalen Brunson all over the floor. Brunson scored just 10 of his 31 points while guarded by Nesmith (thanks Nate Duncan).

Nesmith remains questionable for Game 5, but assuming no set backs should be good to go. Nesmith and Karl-Anthony Towns banged knees in the paint in the fourth, which had both down for a bit but appeared to be worse for Towns who hobbled his way through the rest of the game. Towns is also questionable ahead of Game 5.

The Pacers also got a huge boost of the bench from Bennedict Mathurin for the first time in this series. After a benign performance in Game 3, Mathurin made the most of his time in the rotation, scoring 20 points in 12:29 of game time. Mathurin entered the game with one minute left in the first quarter and four seconds later, he drilled a jumper with no hesitancy, then converted a layup on the next possession. In the second half, Mathurin entered with 1:24 left in the third quarter for a sideline out of bounds play. One second later, Mathurin cut to the hoop, took a pass from Haliburton to score after getting fouled.

The Pacers need all of the firepower they can get, especially if they are able to advance to take on the Thunder in the next round (that being the NBA FINALS!!!). Mathurin providing a microwave offensive boost off the bench, consistently, would be a great X factor to rely on.

That X factor and more will be needed to close out the Knicks, though. While the Pacers had such a great effort from their top two players and the supporting cast, the Knicks never went away despite the opportunity to do so several times. They are built to grind and not give in which has been great for the Pacers since they have had to do the same.

After all of the guts that were spilled by both teams in Game 4, expect much of the same at MSG for Game 5. The Pacers are 48 minutes of playing their best from reaching the NBA Finals. Time to go get it.

Game 5: Pacers vs. Knicks

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When: Thursday, May 29, 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +4

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) - questionable