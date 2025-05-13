The Pacers found their third different way to win one of the four games they need to beat the Cavaliers, ambushing the visitors from the tip, running away and hiding by halftime, before settling on a cozy 129-109 win in Game 4.

After a healthier Cavs team drilled the Pacers in Game 3, dominating the glass and possession game, the Pacers served notice on the first possession of the game that Game 4 would be different. The Cavs won the tip, but Pascal Siakam grabbed a 50-50 loose ball to create a turnover and feed Tyrese Haliburton for a run out dunk. Then Max Strus bounced a deep 3-ball and the Pacers ran down the rebound, earning a foul in the process. Aaron Nesmith then hit a 3-ball and the Fieldhouse was jumping.

The Cavs leveled the game at 5-5, but the Pacers continued surging and never looked back before halftime. The signature close to the second quarter will go down in Fieldhouse lore. Up 24 points with three minutes left in the second quarter, the Pacers still had time to further drub the Cavs with a 19-2 run to close the half.

This stretch included a trio of threes by Myles Turner, each with escalating degrees of difficulty. As is often the case, I was sitting next to iPacers legend, Derek Kramer during the game. Whenever the Pacers have a wildly entertaining stretch of play with a highlight play, we will mute our response by simultaneously leaning back in our chairs, then staring at each other for a ‘did you see what I saw?’ verification.

Myles Turner’s second three in this late second quarter stretch, a step back three, better described as a bounce-back three, because he was in such control and rhythm, had Derek and I leaning back and staring. After a stop, Turner put up a heat check three from near the Bottleworks District that hit only net. This shot had Derek and I leaning back and laughing.

Utterly ridiculous finish to the half that put the Pacers up 80-39. Energy, effort and execution? Yep, all boxes were checked. The Pacers had four players with double figures in the first half and 18 more field goal attempts than the Cavs.

For the game, the Cavs turned the ball over 22 times which turned into 35 points for the Pacers and was the main reason the home team won the possession battle. The second half became as useful as a July summer league game, but didn’t require any more heavy lifting from the Pacers main rotation players.

As for the Cavs, Donovan Mitchell left the court before the start of the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury. Appeared that the 39-poin deficit may have amplified the pain, although if he actually went through an MRI on Monday and is a game-time decision, then we can assume something was actually wrong. He honestly deserved a break at that point considering the effort he’s had to put into the series thus far.

Darius Garland still didn’t look to be playing at 100 percent but he was moving better than he did in Game 2. So, assuming Mitchell plays as he expects, both guards will be ready to roll on their home court trying to stave of the first of three closeout attempts by the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton didn’t put up flashy numbers, but he was controlling the action in that first half much more than in Game 3. Considering Haliburton hasn’t scored over 20 points or had over 5 assists in the past three games and the Pacers are 2-1 in those games, bodes well for the Pacers. While the Cavs are paying special defensive attention to Haliburton, they will have to pay mind to the rest of the team at some point. Regardless, Haliburton is due to get loose for a big game.

Speaking of the ‘others’ in the rotation. Turner finished with 20 points and 7 rebounds, while Siakam pitched in an efficient 21 points on 10 shots in just 21 minutes of burn. Obi Toppin also added 20 points off the bench including a flying reverse layup along the baseline that evoked memories of Dr. J’s iconic finish in similar fashion. TJ McConnell had 13 points and 8 assists in 18 minutes as the reserves fortified the fast start by the starters that had McConnell orchestrating the Fieldhouse faithful to appropriately enjoy what they were witnessing.

The Pacers return to Cleveland where they will be met with a blackout and hostile environment. Benn Mathurin was tossed after a minute following a quality flop by De’Andre Hunter that provoked a hard shove by Hunter. Only Mathurin was punished to the full extent of the law and he will likely hear about it when he enters the game in Cleveland. Of course, that’s just the way he likes it.

Regardless of the 3-1 lead, each game determines momentum in the series and the Pacers don’t want to give up that momentum by feeling like they have three chances to finish the series. Whether there is one or three games remaining, the Pacers have to play every minute with an absolute killer mindset. When the Pacers can control the pace and make the Cavs run and work to keep up, they are in good shape. When they don’t, it is an uphill climb and they will be in trouble.

Rick Carlisle continues to preach how each win makes the next win that much harder. That will certainly be the case on Tuesday night as the stakes continue to rise for the Pacers.

Game 5: Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

When: Tuesday, May. 13, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +7.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell (ankle) - questionable