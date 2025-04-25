The Pacers held on for a wire-to-wire 123-115 win over the Bucks in Game 2 in what was an epic playoff atmosphere at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. Rick Carlisle called it as loud as he’s heard the Fieldhouse in all of his years as part of the Pacers, including the NBA Finals.

In my 19 years covering playoffs, it certainly rose to the level of a few of those Eastern Conference Finals games against LeBron and the Heat. The chippiness Bobby Portis and Dame Lillard bring to the table, certainly raise the level of energy and intensity in the building which made the 48 minute lead that much more enjoyable for the Fieldhouse faithful.

The Pacers had a double-digit lead much of the game, but the Bucks stayed in touch with an improved approach compared to Game 1. For starters, adding Damian Lillard to the starting lineup was an improvement. When he made a couple of early threes, looked like trouble could be brewing. The varied defenses the Bucks used mixing in zone and different man looks, sometimes on the same possession, allowed Milwaukee to slow down the Pacers.

After outscoring the Bucks 22-5 in transition points in Game 1, the Bucks outscored the Pacers 9-5 on the run in Game 2. The Bucks were also +5 in rebounds, enjoyed 28 points and 12 rebounds from Bobby Portis in support of another huge night from Giannis Antetokounmpo, and had a late three from Lillard to pull withing two points.

Honestly, the improved attack from the Bucks and those upgraded numbers from Game 1 make it hard to believe the Pacers never trailed. But after Lillard’s three, the Pacers closed with a three from Siakam and then the final dagger from Nembhard over Giannis to send the Bucks home with another L.

Similar to Game 1, the Pacers played well, jumped out to a strong start by taking the fight to the Bucks. However, they still have room for improvement and will need to be on point when they play two games in Milwaukee over the weekend. Both Doc Rivers and Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared very confident about their ability to hold serve at home and eventually win the series.

Now the real fun begins as the Pacers head into enemy territory to take on a Bucks team that is dying to beat the Pacers in a meaningful game. Pacers vs. the world now, or at least the Pacers vs. Wisconsin.

Hopefully, the Pacers pulled out some clips from Reggie Miller’s recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. This show was an incredible look back at Reggie’s career with all kinds of insights into some huge moments with the Pacers, including an emotional apology from Jack to Reg regarding his role in the Detroit brawl.

However, for the current Pacers in the playoffs, Reggie’s passion for winning and how much coming up short of a championship still haunts him, is a great example of how prepared and focused they have to be to take advantage of every opportunity afforded them in the postseason. Take now playoff game for granted. No time to exhale.

Also, for this weekend, Reggie’s description of embracing a hostile environment on the road should resonate with Haliburton and the boys. Around the 7:00 minute mark of the YouTube link above, Reg brings up how he loved being tested on the road.

“I always prided myself, doing stuff on the road. Everyone can play at home, everyone’s good, everyone can talk shit at home. How are you with 12 vs. 20,000 when you go into real enemy territory. That’s how I always viewed myself, my game, my team, my teammates…how are you when you go into someone else’s place. We went into Detroit, like, we’re going to make a statement and we kicked the dog shit out of them…until.”

We all know Reggie turned a raucous Madison Square Garden into his home away from home. But this comment reminded me of an interview Reggie gave in the late ‘90’s as the regular season was starting up with those elite teams Larry Bird coached. Before the Pacers took their first road trip against Western Conference teams, I recall Reggie saying how much he enjoyed the first long trip of the season because it was always a test playing in front of road crowds and it was also the best bonding experience for a team to be on the road together and just have each other to lean on in those games.

At Fiserv Forum for Game 3, it will be the Pacers 15 vs. about 18,000. The Pacers have to come in ready for anything from the Bucks and/or their home crowd. It sounds like the current Pacers are expecting just that and looking forward to the challenge. Hopefully, they can make a statement Reggie would appreciate.

Pacers vs. Bucks

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

When: Friday, Apr. 25, 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV/ESPNU/FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Bucks: Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Bucks: Tyler Smith (ankle) - out