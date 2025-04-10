The Pacers beat the Wizards, 104-98 on Tuesday, trailing at various points throughout the game, but doing enough to close out the win in the final two minutes.

The win moved the Pacers’ magic number to one (1!) game to lock up the fourth seed and home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. That was the bottom line take away from the win on Tuesday. Never mind the Pacers were favored by 19 points but trailed by as much as 14 in the third quarter and didn’t have the lead with three minutes left in the game…against the Wizards.

The Pacers were down early after going 0-7 from 3-land in the first quarter, but rallied to tie the game at the half despite going 1-7 from 3-land in the second quarter. Make or miss? The Pacers were missing, but found the range to close out the game with Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner hitting big threes in the final 90 seconds to create a two-possession lead that Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard secured at the free throw line. After making seemingly every three in beating the Wiz last time out, 162-109, the basketball gods leveled things out from behind the arc.

Also, big ups to the Wizards who are in their own battle to maintain a bottom three record. Rookie Alex Sarr was quite impactful in this one, but was on the bench down the stretch for this one. Jordan Poole, also impactful, only played 19 minutes and not one minute in the fourth quarter. Regardless, the Pacers did enough to win and were boosted by a strong return from Pascal Siakam who had 24 points and 10 rebounds and did his best to keep the Pacers in touch early in the game.

So with the Bucks in general and Giannis Antetokounmpo in particular, fighting like hell to catch the Pacers for that fourth seed, the Pacers appear to have an opportunity to handle their business on Thursday night against the Cavaliers. After locking up the top spot in the East, the Cavs are sitting four of their starting five, including their top three scores in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Obviously, after watching Bub Carrington and Justin Champagnie give the Pacers all they could handle, the Cavs have more than enough guys to cause problems with Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter and Jarrett Allen, should the Pacers show up unable to shoot straight, again. Let alone, grab available rebounds and 50/50 balls. This game presents another opportunity to assume a playoff mindset and effort, something the Pacers have done well over the past few weeks. After missing that edge on Tuesday, time to get back on track with a national TV game on TNT and control of their playoff destiny within the Pacers grasp.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Thursday, Apr. 10, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -9.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, Isaac Okoro, De’Andre Hunter, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Ben Sheppard (toe) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Cavaliers: Darius Garland (toe) - out, Donovan Mitchell (ankle) - out, Evan Mobley (rest) - out, Max Strus (knee) - out