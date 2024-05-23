The Pacers have had some bad losses this season. In a year of remarkable development and many huge wins, the team’s inexperience and need to continue developing has been apparent at different times throughout the season. In the playoffs, early series losses have exposed a team with several key players going through their first playoff run.

Each step forward has required bouncing back from set backs and poor play in the volatile playoff environment against experienced opponents. But the 133-128 OT loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was more than a bad loss, forcing everyone associated with the Pacers to feel the agony of defeat.

Much like the ski jumper who crashed in the classic Wide World of Sports intro, defining ‘the agony of defeat’ for the program, the Pacers were smoothly flying downhill toward a stunning win. But instead of taking off and landing a perfect Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers lost their nerve and crashed in a horrific manner that would’ve had Pacers fans averting their eyes if they weren’t stuck staring in stunned silence.

After Andrew Nembhard put the Pacers up three points with 46 seconds to go in regulation, the Pacers earned a stop to have the ball, the lead and time in their favor with 34 seconds remaining. Then Tyrese Haliburton dribbled the ball past halfcourt, surveying the floor, but suddenly kicked the dribble with his shin. Aaron Nesmith was unable to save the miscue and now everyone in the gym and watching on TV assumed, the Celtics had just had their leprechaun luck rise up in time to save the game.

But, AGAIN, the Pacers get a stop with a rebound by Myles Turner with 10 seconds remaining. A foul gave the Pacers the ball out of bounds with a 97% win probability. But another turnover on the inbounds pass from Nembhard to Pascal Siakam gave the C’s a third chance and they took advantage.

Jaylen Brown was not fouled behind the arc, instead forced to adjust his shot and shoot a fade away three-pointer in the corner. The basketball gods couldn’t save the Pacers any longer, they had earned their agony after turning the ball over 22 times. Playing the results, it would be nice to see if Siakam could’ve fouled Brown without letting him get a shot off to see if he could make three free throws. None would’ve been close to as difficult as that off-balanced three, though.

The start and finish for the Pacers shined a glaring light on their inexperience. The Pacers started the game rattled, as the Celtics exploded for a 12-0 lead after the tip. Then the Mark Montieth corollary (team with an early 10-point lead will eventually trail) kicked in as the Pacers settled in and cracked the scoring seal.

From there, the Pacers played an exceptional game up until that fatal final 46 seconds of regulation. Despite all of the turnovers. Despite a 30 to 10 free throw disparity. Despite 36 points and 12 rebounds from Jayson Tatum. Despite 28 points from Jrue Holiday. Despite 25 points from Jaylen Brown.

Despite all of that, the Pacers had to absolutely melt down late in the game to not finish the win. Haliburton’s first 47 minutes were great and the All-NBA guard finished with 25 points and 10 assists. Myles Turner was an absolute beast in the first half, scoring 18 of his 23 points before the break. Siakam was in pro mode down the stretch and finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assist.

The bench was strong and dug the Pacers out of deficits in twice when Jayson Tatum took his breaks. In fact, the Pacers depth showed that without Porzingis, these teams are closer to comparable than anyone wants to admit and the big advantage for Boston is when the dynamic Tatum has it going, the Pacers (like all teams) struggle to find someone to slow him down.

The Pacers took all of the heat after the game with both Rick Carlisle and Tyrese Haliburton claiming responsibility for the loss. The Pacers survived tough Game 1s against Milwaukee and the Knicks, but this Boston team is a different beast. Regardless, the Pacers will do their best to bounce back and try to get in a similar situation down the stretch in Game 2 with a chance to win.

After all, Vinko Bogataj, the 70’s ski jumper who wrecked so spectacularly in the agony of defeat clip, fully recovered without issue despite the severity of his crash. No reason the Pacers can’t do the same.

ECF Game 2 Details

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

When: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +9

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Celtics: Xavier Tillman (personal) - questionable, Kristaps Porzingis (calf strain) - out