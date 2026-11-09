The Pacers prime highlight happened before the opening tip of their 114-102 loss to the Nuggets in Mexico City on Saturday evening. After Nuggs’ forward Aaron Gordon did the same, Pacers forward Jarace Walker took the mic and spoke to the crowd, leaving Rick Carlisle shocked and impressed as Walker coolly addressed the fans in their native language.

Then the game started and the Pacers’ vibes went a bit further south than Mexico City. Both teams struggled to make shot from behind the arc to get the game going, but the Nuggets were able to at least make some twos while even that was a struggle for the Pacers in the first quarter.

The Nuggs just methodically took advantage of the Pacers problems and kept extending the lead from 8 points to end the first quarter to as much as 27 points before taking a 23 point advantage to the half. The damage was done for the Pacers with that first half effort. While they rallied in the second half to play better, despite sill not shooting great, the familiar formula for taking a loss was on display. This team can’t expect to win a game by playing 30 minutes in a 48 minute game.

The third quarter was certainly the secondary highlight of the game to Walker’s pregame performance. Larry Nance made 3 of 4 threes and the Pacers were 7 of 12 from behind the arc in the quarter as they won the 12 minutes, 37-26 while also winning the rebound battle 11 to 10 which was actually not a big problem throughout the game sans the second quarter. But the efficient effort shooting the ball well inside and out put the game back in play for the Pacers.

However, after drawing within 12 points heading to winning time in the fourth quarter, the clanks kicked in again. And while the Nuggets also struggled to make shots, the Pacers were just 3 of 13 from 3-land which only helped them keep pace with the Nuggs, not make up ground or put themselves in position to win. Real frustrating finish when you look back at the open misses from around the court and think if only two or three of those fall, the game could’ve gotten sexy down the stretch.

Instead, the Pacers move on to Dallas where they will face the Mavs on Monday night to close out a six day roadie that was more physically and mentally draining than usual with the Mexico City stay. As an organization, the Pacers appeared to kill it in Mexico City with all kinds of engagement with the local community to promote the Blue and Gold. Unfortunately, the game was the game.

The Pacers will catch the Mavs on the second night of a back-to-back, although the Nets did the Pacers no favors, putting up a futile effort which allowed the Mavs to easily manage their starters’ minutes and easy home with a win. Still, we will see if Kyrie Irving plays on the b2b. Any rest nights for the hosts would be mighty kind.

Pacers vs. Mavericks

Where: American Airline Center, Dallas, TX

When: Monday, November 9, 2026 - 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +2.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Braden Smith, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford

Injuries

Pacers: TJ McConnell (hamstring) - questionable, Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Ben Sheppard (knee) - out

Mavericks: Sergio de Larrea (knee) - out, Tarik Biberovic (heel) - out, Dereck Lively II (foot) - out