Indy Cornrows with Tom Lewis

Indy Cornrows with Tom Lewis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 23

The Nesmith slump is pretty brutal but the timing observation is interesting. If hes gonna work through shooting struggles better now while Hali's out than during a playoff push. The Walker development thread is actually encouraging tho, that controlled floater over Pritchard sounds exactly like the kind of growth moment that doesnt show up in box scores but matters longterm for his confidence.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture