Reggie Miller explained it perfectly well before the opening tip of Game 2.

The Pacers legend joined the TNT announcing crew at MSG For Game 2 and when playing a big game in the Garden, you need to start the game assuming you’re down 5 points and will be playing 5 on 8.

That summed up the Pacers 130-121 loss to the Knicks. Unlike Reggie on multiple occasions in the 90’s, the current Pacers were unable to overcome the Garden ‘tax’ on small market visitors.

There were plenty of calls to complain about and Rick Carlisle did so after the game, promising to send the disputed plays to the league for review. ESPN reported that the Pacers ended up sending 78 plays with calls or non-calls they disagreed with. The nine point final deficit would’ve been much closer to the 5-point tax had Carlisle not taken two techs in the waning seconds of the game.

This was a text book playoff move, perfected by Phil Jackson. In fact, Jackson and Larry Bird took turns ripping the refs after losses in their epic 1998 Eastern Conference finals. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a Game 8. With the series shifting to the Fieldhouse, I’ve seen this script before and wouldn’t be surprised to see an early offensive foul on Jalen Brunson.

Similar to Game 2, though, it won’t matter how the game is refereed if the Pacers continue their porous defensive effort and can’t step up their intensity and toughness at winning time in the fourth quarter. Honestly, it seems like the Pacers are losing to Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. Three on 5 with a dash of Hartenstein. AND THEY SCORED 130 POINTS!

After a big first half from Tyrese Haliburton and another boost from the bench by TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin and Ben Sheppard, the Pacers were up 10 points at the break. Brunson was out for the last stretch of the second quarter with a foot strain, but he returned as good as ever in the second half. The Pacers returned with a familiar lack of fire, allowing that hard fought 10-point lead to evaporate quickly in the third quarter.

Even with OG Anunoby leaving in the second half with strained hammy, the Pacers’ front court struggled to make an impact. Myles Turner had 6 points on a night when he needed to not only win his matchup with Hartenstein, but be the difference maker to free up Pascal Siakam and perimeter shooters. Siakam had 14 points on 18 shots and missed two key free throws late in the game as the Pacers were trying to hang on.

Two of Turner’s 6 points were spectacular. Photo: @Pacers

With Mitchell Robinson out, the front court matchup should favor the Pacers all day, every day. Now heading into Game 3, OG Anunoby will not be in the mix. A desperate Pacers team should not be outplayed around the rim in this one, but we’ll have to see it to believe it at this point.

Again, the starting unit was an overall negative for the Pacers compared to the reserves, led by McConnell. Yes, some of that positivity from the reserves was with Brunson out in 2Q, but they are essentially playing the Knicks starters, who rarely rest, and still showed up big when Brunson returned in the first half. McConnell’s ability to get the ball in the paint and create scoring opportunities makes Brunson work while driving the Knicks nuts.

Haliburton had a great bounce-back game with 34 points and 9 assists, but couldn’t get anything going down the stretch to match the heat the Knicks were throwing. Haliburton did take a two-hand shove to the back by Josh Hart, which certainly didn’t help his lower back strain. What would normally be a flagrant foul was ignored by the ref staring at the play, which was the signature play Carlisle singled out after the game.

Don’t expect such nonsense at the Fieldhouse in Game 3 on Friday night. But if the Pacers continue the nonsense of being outworked in the crucial 50-50 plays at winning time, it won’t matter. The Pacers once again, have a great opportunity in front of them with two critical front-court players out for the Knicks. The games will always be close against the Knicks, so Haliburton and the rest of the Pacers have to find a way to close out a win at home…and then do it again on Sunday.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

When: Friday, May 10, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -7

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein

Injuries

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (back) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Knicks: Jalen Brunson (foot) - questionable, OG Anunoby (hammy) - out, Mitchell Robinson (ankle) - out, Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) - out, Julius Randle (shoulder) - out