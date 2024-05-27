Elimination Monday?

Doesn’t have a good ring to it, does it?

After the Pacers pushed back an earlier fourth quarter run in Game 3 to take expand the lead to eight with two and half minutes left in the game, it appeared their incredible effort sans Tyrese Haliburton would be rewarded while also rewarding the madhouse that was the Fieldhouse on Saturday.

But a pair of rare free throw, by Andrew Nembhard, would be the only scoring the rest of the way. Four different Celtics would score in that time, including Al Horford knocking down his seventh 3-ball of the game, as Boston swooped in and swiped Game 3, crushing the Pacers’ playoff soul in the process.

Andrew Nembhard filled in admirably in a starring role without Haliburton, finishing with 32 points and 9 assists. But his late game turnover had him seriously sullen in the postgame. No one was able to fill in Nembhard’s role while he took over Haliburton’s. Rookie Ben Sheppard was active, but unable to score in his 26 minutes.

TJ McConnell did his thing and then some with 23 points. The bigs were solid with Siakam and Turner both pitching in 22 points. But at closing time, the veteran Celtics went to work and walked out of the Fieldhouse relieved to have stolen a second game in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now the Pacers have to fire up for Game 4 and at worst, go down fighting. Rick Carlisle was hot after the game, promising his team would do just that in Game 4. On the off day, Carlisle doubled-down by saying his team and the fans should feel their blood boil at the idea of the league preparing for a trophy presentation at the Fieldhouse.

Carlisle has taken a lot of criticism from people who don’t watch the Pacers after the fact of games because he doesn’t want to call timeouts during live play. The same people who complained about not getting the ball inbounds in Game 1, wanted the Pacers to take a timeout and try it again in Game 4. Fact is, Carlisle’s impact on the development of this young team throughout the year has been…know what? Gonna expound on this later. Now is not the time.

The Pacers have not been eliminated yet and just when we think they are out of juice, this team usually finds away to surprise. Why not one more time? While I’m sure Haliburton wants to give if a go if at all possible, his hammy would need to be far better than reported to give it a go with the hole the Pacers are in.

Enjoy Game 4.

RIP Bill Walton

Rick Carlisle was on the 1986 Celtics championship team that was also the last hurrah for Bill Walton’s injury riddled career. The Big Red Head was also the Mountain Man in my youth as he lead the Blazers to a title in 1977. May we all enjoy hoops and life with the same spirit and enthusiasm Walton did until his passing.

ECF Game 4 Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, May 27, 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +7

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Injuries

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Celtics: Jrue Holiday (illness) - questionable, Luke Kornet (wrist) - doubtful, Kristaps Porzingis (calf strain) - out