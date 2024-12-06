The Pacers continue to search for a road win after losing to the Nets on Wednesday, 99-90. Yes, they held an opponent under 100 points and still didn’t win for the second time this season. This was the third loss on the current road trip, fourth consecutive loss overall and eighth consecutive loss on the road.

The struggle is so real, I went to Tankathon in the second quarter.

Yes, this was a schedule loss if you look at it in October, considering a road back-to-back with travel issues. But it is how the loss occurred that remains frustrating.

Rick Carlisle tried to put on a positive face after the game with some national NBA media members in attendance. He’s seeing progress with young developing players even if not in the final results. Although, his example of Benn Mathurin not getting a foul on a drive and instead of complaining, busting back and getting in position for a charge as a bright spot reveals the rough state of affairs currently, which I honestly think Carlisle was trying to imply.

Like the loss in Toronto, the Pacers played nowhere near 48 minutes of solid basketball, scoring just 35 first half points and falling behind by 20-plus points again. A big part of that was a 12 turnover ‘effort’ in the second quarter alone which gave the Nets 14 points. Haliburton, Siakam, McConnell, Mathurin, QJackson, Freeman and Furphy all had turnovers in the second quarter. Mathurin had four of the 12 and along with Freeman turned it over on the in bounds pass after a Nets make.

This was a rock bottom effort, so there was literally nowhere else to go than up. As in Toronto, the Pacers rallied nicely in the second half, even showing some sense of urgency coming all the way back to tie the game at 80-80 with eight minutes to go in the game.

Then the Nets reeled off a 10-0 run.

The Pacers last gasp effort with under two minutes left and down 97-90 was a microcosm of life for the Blue and Gold of late. Haliburton stole a bounce pass from Dennis Schroder, started back in transition with a chance to cut the lead to five points. Mathurin was running ahead with Toppin trailing open down the middle. But Haliburton short-armed his pass to Mathurin and Schroder was able to easily snag it, go the other way and the Nets were back up 99-90. Game over.

Tyrese Haliburton finished final 25 seconds on bench after his dagger turnover a minute earlier. (Photo: FanDuel Sports Network)

This is life when in development mode. Carlisle complimented Jarace Walker for playing with force in the second half after a rough first half. Welp, same could be said for Mathurin and Furphy. The rookie Furphy started the third quarter and played quite well, making four threes and leading the team in scoring for quite awhile as he continued to show a nose for the ball on the glass and willingness to stick his nose in the mix defensively.

These are promising developments, but that trio of talent just aren’t winning player right now with a lack of game-to-game or half-to-half consistency. This all may prove fruitful in the long run this season but the Pacers are digging a hole even the weak Eastern Conference doesn’t mitigate.

On to Chicago

If you are looking for positives as the Pacers wrap up their roadie at the UC on Friday night, Andrew Nembhard should be back after skipping the back-to-back. Also, the Bulls are in similar injury shape as the Pacers which makes for some favorable matchups for the good guys. Somehow, for the third time on this roadie, the Pacers are favored by three points, again.

This needs to be an ‘enough is enough’ type of effort to return home on a positive note. Again, the Pacers leaders have to take control. I complain about the unreliability of the young players, but Siakam and Turner were not great in the back-to-back. Siakam definitely carried a heavy load in November, but the stars have to do their thing for more than 10 to 15 minute stretches, regardless of the opponent.

Pacers vs. Bulls

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

When: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -3

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Bulls: Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, Julian Phillips, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (knee) - questionable, Ben Sheppard (oblique) - out, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Bulls: Josh Giddey (ankle) - questionable, Lonzo Ball (knee) - out, Coby White (ankle) - out, Patrick Williams (foot) - out