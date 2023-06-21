The Pacers marked the official end of their pre-draft preparation with the annual media availability for VP of Player Personnel, Ryan Carr (video below). Following the team’s final prospect workout on Monday, Carr spent a few minutes willingly answering question about the team’s draft prep process.

Carr scours much of the globe for talent throughout the year, but HIS best talent may be giving sincere, yet perfectly vague answers to the media. He can talk as long as you want, but he will only give you the message he wants you to hear. Honestly, the guy should be the White House Press Secretary.

This time the message was all about the Pacers options and opportunities. If you weren’t sure, he directly pointed it out after being asked about the challenge of having so many picks to consider.

“The more options the better,” Carr said. “The more picks, the more things that you can do with it, the more opportunities. I keep saying those two ‘O’ words but it seems to be what it is.”

As the Pacers shift from pre-draft to full draft mode, Carr will join the rest of the front office to finalize the team’s draft board with all 58 players mapped out.

Will they trade up? Will they trade down? Will they trade picks for an established player?

Those questions can’t be answered since they require another team agreeing to complete the transaction. No doubt talks have been ongoing with potential trade targets, as well as other teams who are targeting the Pacers as a potential partner. Regardless, by Friday morning, the Pacers could very well set the course of the franchise for the next several years.

So who do you want the Pacers to draft? Or would you prefer they trade the top pick for a vet?

It feels like Plan A is to try to use the No. 7 pick for a veteran big wing, like OG Anunoby. If the right player isn’t there, a big forward would be the pick to make. I would be very happy if the Pacers ended up picking Jarace Walker if they stay at No. 7. His size and force always jumped off the screen when I watched him with Houston. There is still plenty of room for his game to grow, as long as he can handle life in the NBA.

While I’d be most comfortable with Walker, I’d probably be more excited about landing Taylor Hendricks from UCF. Hendricks is longer and has strong 3 and D promise as a baseline. The excitement comes from Hendricks’ upside, but he also seems like a riskier pick. Doesn’t have that burst that sticks out, but like Walker, certainly has room to grow into the perfect answer.

The Pacers will try their best not to pick five players on Thursday, and those late first rounders and the early second round pick should be able to fetch some solid depth via player trade OR help in moving up in the first round to take one player that slips lower than the Pacers expect.

The options are indeed endless as the Pacers look to make the most of their opportunities to improve around the draft. But as Ryan Carr showed yesterday, no one will know the answers to all of the questions until after the draft is over.