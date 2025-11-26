The Pacers were unable to overcome a second quarter letdown that saw the Pistons make separate runs 9-0 and 13-1 to take a 19-point lead at one point before settling for a 16-point lead at the half.

Much like the third quarter in Cleveland on Friday, it appeared the Pacers had let go of the rope and just as easily as the Pistons separated themselves, they would likely cruise home to victory.

However, unlike the game in Cleveland or really, most of the games to this point, the Pacers bench came alive and the Pacers won both the third and fourth quarters rallying to have a corner 3-ball from Benn Mathurin in the air with a chance to tie the score with 10 seconds to go. Alas, the 3PA bounced and the refs overlooked Siakam getting shoved and tripped on the rebound allowing the Pistons to sneak out of town with the 122-117 win.

The win was Detroit’s 13th consecutive W and the size and length they had at every position showed why they are having so much success thus far. Ausar Thompson shadowed Andrew Nembhard much of the night making it a tough night at the office for Nembhard as he worked go guard Cade Cunningham while on defense. After hitting the Cavs for a career high, Nemby had 12 points, 6 assists and 4 steals but nothing was easy.

Pascal Siakam continued his reliable play with an efficient 24 points on 12 shots with 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Benn Mathurin struggled to get his shot going, again with some credit to the Detroit defensive disposition, finishing with 14 points on 13 shots.

While the Pacers top three players didn’t deliver their expected production, the bench lead by TJ McConnell and fully supplemented by Jarace Walker kept the Pacers grinding their way back into the game throughout the second half. McConnell had the pogo stick jumper going, as well as the pesky defensive hustle plays, finishing with 16 points and 5 assists along with 3 steals, including a signature ‘McConnell’ on a Pistons inbounds pass.

Walker was the real show off the bench after his well documented struggles to start the year. Some magical combo of energy, feel and confidence fell into place as Walker made his first five 3PAs but more impressively, had three drives to the hoop which he finished in impressive fashion against all of that Piston length. Walker finished with 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting with only 2 turnovers.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jay Huff also scored double figures off the bench for the Pacers with 10 and 11 points, respectively. This is all to say, despite another loss there were some new positives to point toward, aside from the usual Siakam/Nembhard/Mathurin updates. McConnell looking more comfortable on the floor in his return from the hammy and Walker simply looking comfortable and assertive on the floor were quality developments.

Another positive took play prior to the game when Johnny Furphy took the floor for a pregame workout routine. With double ankle braces in place, Furph looked good shooting the rock from all over the floor. Loosely based on a similar return to work process we saw from Nembhard and Mathurin, Furph may be back within two weeks barring any setbacks.

Now that would be positive. See, there are plenty of positives to pick out despite the end result. Kinda like the clip Tyrese Haliburton posted on Monday afternoon, showing his Week 22 progress by sneaking a left-handed dunk over the rim then getting dapped up by Obi Toppin who was on crutches.

These are your 2025-26 Indiana Pacers. Cope accordingly.

Pacers vs. Raptors

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

When: Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +9.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson

Raptors: Immanuel Quickly, Ja’Kobe Walter, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (knee) - out, Quenton Jackson (hammy) - out, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Raptors: RJ Barrett (knee) - out