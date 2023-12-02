Discover more from Indy Cornrows with Tom Lewis
The Pacers will try to avoid streaking in the wrong direction when they wrap up their stay in Miami by playing the Heat on Saturday night.
After letting a strong effort flip into a loss in the second half on Thursday night, the Heat appeared to have the Pacers figured out, even with Bam Adebayo unable to return to the game after aggravating a hip injury. While the Pacers scored 132 points, they were missing shots at winning time as if missing, not making was their job.
The lack of stops turned the game in Miami’s favor in a hurry. While Buddy Hield’s 2 for 11 night from 3-land was maddening, he had to remain in as the team’s best option to shoot them back into the game. With Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith out early due to fouls, there were no better answers.
The lineup shuffling has become interesting because it seems like every combination can be outstanding for stretches and then leak like a sieve for others. When opponents have size on the wings, it doesn’t seem to matter what combo of Bruce Brown, Nembhard, Hield, Bennedict Mathurin is on the floor, problems eventually arise. Game planning against that lack of length has been easy.
And when shots stop falling for the Pacers, it becomes lethal. The lack of consistency from all of the varied combos, make it feel in losses like the Pacers are just shuffling deck chairs.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Carlisle returns Nesmith to the starting lineup on Saturday. The Pacers won the only game Nesmith started when a change was made to also swap Mathurin for Hield. With Hield starting the Pacers are 2-3, but starting certainly wasn’t a problem in Miami on Thursday. Finishing, and finding someone to step up with Tyrese Haliburton is where they fall short. The current starting lineup, with Toppin and Hield, has a +25ish net rating, so yeah, getting started isn’t the problem.
The Pacers just need a finisher or three to show up at winning time. The question remains: Are they on the roster? As the most ‘make or miss’ team in the league, they continue searching for ways to win when the makes aren’t enough.
Plenty of frustration can be heard in the post-game comments from Thursday.
Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton is tired of being a loser. This was his response after finishing with 44 points and 10 assists in the loss on Thursday. Haliburton had a legendary November, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed, but four missed free throws forced his free throw percentage to dip below 90. That’s what makes the 50-40-90 mark so impressive, because two or three blips of just decent free throw shooting throughout the year can make the free throw percentage tough to maintain.
Of course, Haliburton would happily shoot 85 percent from the line in exchange for more Ws. Hali’s monumental effort in November is dampened by the 7-7 record, including a 1-3 stretch to close out the month. Looking ahead, the schedule stiffens with 8 of 13 December games on the road, starting with the Heat on Saturday night.
The Pacers earned a fifth home game with their 4-0 In-Season Tournament record, but adding a games against the Celtics doesn’t seem like much of a reward. What kind of whistle do you think the Pacers are going to get in that game? Whew. Gonna have to be at their IST best, which has been damn good so far.
Haliburton also showed up on the Pacers injury list as questionable with a bruised knee. Hopefully he will be ready to roll as the Pacers plan to face the Heat with Bam and Tyler Herro already ruled out. Obviously, I’m biased since I haven’t seen ever other NBA team’s wins, but I’d argue no team is more fun to watch when they win than the Pacers. Time to smile, again.
Game Details
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL
When: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: Bally Sports
Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Projected Starters
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner
Heat: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love
Injuries
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (knee bruise) - questionable, Jalen Smith (heel, knee) - out
Heat: Jimmy Butler (ankle) - probable, Bam Adebayo (hip) - out, R.J. Hampton (knee) - out, Tyler Herro (ankle) - out, Dru Smith (knee) - out
Indy Cornrows with Tom Lewis is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pacers searching for way to win in Miami
I’m a diehard Pacer fan and I was a season ticket holder when I lived in the area and I cannot understand why the Pacers stubbornly refused to address the glaring 3&D wing with length problem. This problem has gone on for two seasons. Walker was supposed to be the answer but he’s yet to get any playing time. Toppin can score but no defense. How many more games are they going to lose before this is addressed? Aaron does his best but he should be the answer at defense on small forwards. And I am also wondering how long it’s going to take for them to address putting a second star who is a legitimate second option next to Hali. ( M. Bridges or L. Markkanen) They are wasting Hali’s MVP level of talent.
Walker was a true freshman last season.
I think he is (more raw offensively than I expected) still the answer long term at the 3.
Certainly from the defensive end.
And given how desperately we need something there, you gotta wonder how much longer before he starts getting minutes.
Even the other rookie is a bit longer and seemed to play pretty good D.
They seem to be fading as they are getting beaten up inside. 4 is just as weak as 3, so the real problem is "up front" where even Myles is ok at best one on one.
Great shot blocker off the ball, struggles to hold position and not get lit up like a christmas candle by any center with strength.
I love Myles but if there was ever a center that needed a strong 4 next to him it's Myles.
Talk about a team needing a David West.....
Toppin is trying harder but has a long ways to go defensively. Not as much help there as i'd hoped he'd be a better rebounder from his numbers when starting last year.
A trade is the most logical and something that can be done THIS year.
Any of Mathurin/Heild/Nesmith(love the kid)/Jackson and a draft pick? Might have to include Nembhard (LOVe the kid) to get something significant. Too many 2's, get another 3 or 4. Shoulda kept Goga I think. Jackson and Smith both better basketball players, but don't' fit either position exactly.