The Pacers are NBA Eastern Conference Champions after delivering a strong two-way effort to beat the Knicks, 125-108. The win left the Fieldhouse faithful in a delirious state of celebrating this lovable Pacers team that the franchise prepping for the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

The stars stepped up for the Pacers with Pascal Siakam scoring an efficient 31 points with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and a steal. Oh, look! Siakam is behind the Knicks defense, again. After makes and misses Siakam was off and running and a big part of the reason the Pacers scored 5 transition buckets after the Knicks MADE a bucket.

Tyrese Haliburton fueled that relentless fast pace pressure finishing with 13 assists and then turned into a closer, scoring 11 of this 21 points in the deciding fourth quarter, feasting in the lane with a series of floaters that would be a great weapon to utilize regularly.

The two stars were so strong throughout the series they split the series MVP vote with Siakam winning the Larry Bird trophy on a 5-4 vote. The announcement was a bit of a surprise considering the high profile impact Haliburton delivered, but the bonus is that he’s still young and has these types of accolades to continue chasing. Anyone good with another split vote next year? Ha, one at a time. It was nice to hear Rick Carlisle address the team in the locker room after the game and single out Siakam to congratulate him on the honor. The first voice you hear saying, ‘Yes, sir!!!’ was Haliburton.

Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith were less impactful in this game, dealing with foul trouble in both halves. But that gave the Pacers depth another opportunity to shine. Andrew Nembhard was as bright as Siakam and Haliburton with his defensive effort on Jalen Brunson. Nembhard’s struggles guarding Brunson have been well chronicled, but Nembhard seemed to take all of that criticism and let him fuel a raging fire of defensive effort.

Brunson is a physical player and Nembhard was not only ready and willing to take the bumps, he was giving ‘em back without budging. Brunson finished the game with 19 points on 18 shots and after Nembhard stole the ball for a run out layup in the fourth quarter. On the way back the other way, as Nembhard assumed his shadow coverage of Brunson, the Knicks guard lost it John Starks style, head butting Nembhard in the face. Unlike Reggie in 1994, Nembhard didn’t sell the contact theatrically enough and there was no call. Regardless, the moment crystalized how major the impact of Nembhard’s defense was on this series clinging game.

The Pacers also enjoyed an offensive boost off the bench from Obi Toppin and Thomas Bryant. Toppin scored 18 points both inside and at the rim, well, ABOVE the rim. Bryant added 11 points including a trio of 3-balls, two of which in the right corner helped the Pacers seize control of the game in the second half. The other impact both players have, particularly when they can add the offense, is their relentless willingness to run the court.

Below is a four-second transition bucket scored by Siakam after getting fouled. Bryant sparked the transition opportunity with a block which has him under the hoop, furthest player back as the ball goes the other way. Look where he ends up when Siakam lays in the ball. Ready to clean up or had Siakam saw him, could have finished with a little touch pass. Regardless, that effort to not just run but sprint in the second half is how the Pacers create their advantages.

Those advantages came together all night against an equally relentless Knicks team that was simply worn down and frustrated at winning time. That winning time turned the Fieldhouse into a celebration of hoops when Tom Thibodeau pulled his starters with just under two minutes to go. The moment of absolute joy rippled through the Fieldhouse, instantly creating a roster of local legends who will never be forgotten by fans for this incredible run to the Finals.

The Pacers will get some much needed rest before the Finals begin on Thursday in OKC. Jarace Walker left the game with a sprained ankle and was on crutches during the celebration. Aaron Nesmith needs as much rest as possible for his ankle, as he gutted out the last two games on the balky ankle.

Then there is the challenge of facing the Thunder who have played exceptional defense during the playoffs and are currently a -700 favorite to win the Finals. That’s a number that doesn’t give the Pacers much of a chance to even win a game.

Fortunately, the Pacers thrive in an underdog role and they will surely have a game plan to give themselves a chance to win every game. They will just have to execute at a higher level and far more consistently to make it happen. Can’t wait to see how it plays out. As you can see from the schedule below, there will be plenty of off time between games and with the depth both teams utilize, we should see the best both teams have to offer as they battle for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Incredible.