Indy Cornrows with Tom Lewis

Jan 17

Great breakdown of the game! It's encouraging to see Huff's development continue with that career-high performance. The lob connection between the guards and the bigs has been particularly effective lately - those quick transitions where they catch the defense scrambling really showcase the team's offensive potential. The defensive intensity from Furphy and Walker is exactly what this rotation needs, especially with the challenging road stretch ahead. That 3,000 assist milestone for TJ is well-deserved recognition of his impact off the bench.

