The two worst teams in the NBA put on a pretty entertaining show at the Fieldhouse on Friday night with both teams scoring early and often before the Pacers took control for good in the second half to secure a 127-119 win over the Pelicans.

As has become the norm for this version of the Pacers, there were several runs back and forth between the team. The Pels took a 33-31 lead after the first quarter and then the buckets really started flowing and the Pacers ran out to a 16-point lead. But the Pels answered with a rapid 13-point run before the Pacers stopped the leakage and ended the half up 73-66.

Many positive things to take from this game, but considering the circumstances (and more precisely, the current standings) seeing the play of Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker continue to evolve has been a highlight. Neither had a big offensive night, but both had great moments working on defense with Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III their primary covers. Zion scored 21 first half points, bursting through the lane several times to get going. But after the break, the young guys helped stymie those drives and Zion didn’t seem to have the desire to work past them.

Neither were perfect all night and both were quickly subbed out at times for mistakes Carlisle couldn’t let slide. But…the overall confidence in their games is apparent. Furphy in particular has become more comfortable with the ball and making decisions (see a lob to Jay Huff and earlier and bounce pass in transition to Pascal Siakam leading to a baseline bucket). Again, not perfect considering a third quarter transition opportunity that ended in a turnover, and Furph heading to the bench, but the growth in his game remains apparent.

As for the more entertaining aspects of the game, there was a moment in the first quarter that was pretty fun though not fully captured on TV. Walker bounced a 3-ball that went over the backboard and stuck at the top. As everyone is thinking, too bad Obi Toppin isn’t healthy, Obi pops off the bench as if he’s going to try to jump up and get it. Of course, he was feigning the effort for a joke as Tyrese Haliburton grabbed him. Always a reminder of how much those guys are missed on the court. Here is a clip where you can see Obi start coming off the bench before they pan away.

On the court, there were some quality moments as well. Jay Huff scored a career high 29 points and added 9 rebounds (which also seems like a career high, I kid it is 11). Huff would’ve cleared 30 points had he simply finished a dunk off a pass from Siakam, but at the last second he put his twirling flare on the finish and smoked the dunk. Still, 29 points on 17 shots with 9 rebounds, 3 for 6 from 3-land, 2 steals and 2 blocks…hell of a night for the big fella amidst constant rumors of the Pacers looking to upgrade the position.

The regulars also went to work. Pascal Siakam finished with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while Andrew Nembhard added 19 points and 10 assists, scoring 14 of those 19 points in the second half.

TJ McConnell finished with 8 points (all in the second half) and 9 assists, while also being honored for hitting the 3,000 assists mark as a player off the bench, leaving him second in that category behind Lou Williams. As Carlisle mentioned after the game, the production and career McConnell has delivered as an undrafted players continues to amaze.

After completing the homestand with a 3-1 record, the Pacers upcoming road trip gets real in a hurry as they play the second half of a back-to-back in Detroit on Saturday night. After the battle of the two worst teams in the league, the Pacers will face the second best (Pistons), sixth best (Celtics) and top team (Thunder) in the league. Throw in stops at Philly and Atlanta and the nine day trip will be a doozy, let alone a severe test of the improved play the Pacers have shown of late as their health improves.

Speaking of improving health, prior to the game Carlisle gave an update on Bennedict Mathurin, saying he expects Mathurin to return to action at some point on the road trip. Mathurin has been going through individual work prior to games and appears to be feeling pretty good. At least the thumb doesn’t appear to be hampering his shot. The big toe is harder to gauge since a bad step or two could trigger discomfort. Regardless, it will be good to see Benn back on the floor and have his added firepower in the rotation.

Pacers vs. Pistons

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

When: Saturday, January 17, 2026 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +12.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) - out, Isaiah Jackson (concussion) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Pistons: Cade Cunningham (wrist) - probable, Ausar Thompson (heel) - probable, Paul Reed (personal) - questionable