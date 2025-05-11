The Pacers were reminded why the Cavs were the top team in the East on Friday, when the visitors quieted the Fieldhouse faithful with a 126-104 win in Game 3.

While the Pacers rallied from an initial 11-0 deficit to start the game, to eventually end the first quarter tied at 32, there was no worthy response to similar runs in the second quarter. The Cavs went to a 3-2 zone with Evan Mobley’s length at the top of the zone which flummoxed the Pacers to a point they were unable to recover from the rest of the way.

The open threes the Pacers did get while working against the zone didn’t fall nor did other more contested 3PA. The Pacers were 0-11 from 3-land in the quarter as they failed to free Tyrese Haliburton at the top and he didn’t appear to feel any sense of urgency to make something happen.

Between the face guarding and the 3-2 zone, Haliburton ended the game with minimal impact, scoring just 4 points on 8 shots with 5 assists. Blah city and a stark contrast the the Cavs’ top dog, Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 43 points, 5 assists and 9 rebounds while taking the lead in making things happen for the desperate Cavs.

Haliburton didn’t talk after the game, but we know the script by now after his down performances. He has to be better and he will be better. He’s been in these situations before and knows what he needs to do to bounce back and his confidence in doing so is high. Doing so against this Cavs team will be a struggle but the Pacers should feel some desperation in Game 4 themselves.

Mitchell, the zone, Haliburton…all key factors in the Game 3 loss, but the rebounding and possession game highlighted the overall issues the Pacers had in the loss. The Pacers were unable to deliver a high effort and strong force performance which reveals itself in the rebounding numbers. The Cavs outrebounded the Pacers 57-38, but on the offensive glass, the Cavs had a gaudy 18-4 advantage.

The teams shots very similar percentages for the game from the field, 3-land and the free throw line. However, the Cavs were able to get up 20 (!!!) more field goal attempts thanks to the extra possessions.

The Cavs also enjoyed the return of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter to bolster their playing rotation. Garland did not look 100 percent and had issues keeping his feet when naturally trying to kick into a higher gear, but he was still able to make some plays and has a timely 3-ball in the second half.

As for Mobley and Hunter they appeared good to go at close to 100 percent. In fact, a video of Mobley walking up to see family and friends after the game showed him moving with a limp and wearing dress shoes which likely wouldn’t be the choice if the ankle was still balky. With a day of rest from that point, his status will only improve.

Haliburton wasn’t the only Pacers player off his game. Pascal Siakam was real slow to join the party, scoring 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, but also bein a non-factor in the second quarter stretch that put the Pacers in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Bennedict Mathurin and TJ McConnell stood out for their solid play off the bench. Mathurin was able to get to the line and made a few threes to finish with 23 points. McConnell had a real strong stretch in the third quarter and early fourth that resembled his monster effort in Game 5 against the Bucks. In 21 minutes, McConnell had 12 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

So, the Pacers are back in bounce-back mode looking to maintain home court advantage and stunt the momentum the Cavs started building in Game 3. While the resilient Pacers have fared well in these situation in the past, this now healthy Cavs team presents a different level of challenge.

The Pacers let the Cavs up off the mat and they are healthy and happy AND expecting to continue winning. The Pacers have to meet that energy and raise their level of force, referees willing, to make the Cavs play a full 48 minutes under duress. Oh, and making a few timely threes wouldn’t hurt either.

Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, May. 11, 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Cavaliers: None