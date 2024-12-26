The Pacers enjoyed a very Merry Christmas, making back to Indy after their successful three-game road trip for a couple of days off. Thursday the Pacers are back to work when they host the OKC Thunder.

The feel-good roadie saw the Pacers find their grove and reset the mindset of not just the team but fans, as well. It was hard not to feel the apathy taking over after that stretch of losses before the winning streak. But now, with the Colts lacking fire, the magical IU football season over and the IU and Purdue basketball seasons not thrilling the masses — the Pacers are in good shape to be the best show in town.

Highlights from Nembhard’s defense, to Siakam’s solid play, Haliburton dropping dimes and 3-point bombs and even TJ McConnell drilling more threes than Steph Curry against the Warriors have those following the Pacers fired up for a potential strong finish to the season.

Hopefully, injuries don’t rise up, again to put a damper on the good times. Myles Turner appeared to tweak his ankle against Golden State, but was able to finish the game quite well, drilling a dagger three to put the Pacers up for good on Monday night. Unfortunately, Turner showed up on the injury list as questionable for Thursday with an oblique contusion.

The dreaded oblique seems to be nearing pandemic levels around the league, hitting the Magic and now the Pacers twice. Ben Sheppard was out for a few weeks, mentioning on his return that there isn’t much to do but rest the oblique until it feels better. If we’re looking for hopeful signs, Shep had an oblique strain while Turner’s is listed as an oblique contusion. Seems like a contusion would be more a pain issue while the strain is something that can linger longer with “retweak” issues.

Needless to say, missing Turner in the middle would be a problem on a number of levels. Turner has been playing so well throughout the five game winning streak, holding down the center spot with just newcomer, Thomas Bryant available in reserve. Bryant has played well in a limited role, but that lack of depth in the front court will be glaring once, again if Turner can’t go and there is no one behind Bryant.

The Thunder aren’t a big team up front right now with Chet Holmgren out, so the immediate size concerns may not be an issue. However, while size isn’t a problem in the front court, the stout defensive lineups the Thunder roll out are as the lead the league in defensive efficiency for the season.

The Pacers are ranked sixth in defensive efficiency over the last five games while the Thunder are still No. 1. Not sure there’s a split that would have the Thunder lower than the top spot, so regardless of team health, the struggle will be real for the Pacers. If Turner can’t go, then more so.

But maybe it’s a good thing the Pacers are underdogs at home against the Thunder.

The Pacers have won five consecutive games despite being the betting underdog in four of the five games, including the last three road games. The Pacers were favored (-7) for the home win over the Pelicans and delivered as expected, which had been a struggle leading into that game.

The Pacers lost three of their four prior games as a favorite in all four games, including a heavy -12 in their loss to Charlotte. The Pacers won as favorites against Chicago, but lost as slight favorites to Brooklyn and Toronto.

So…OKC comes to the Fieldhouse with the best record in the West and the top defensive rating in the NBA. Logically, the Thunder are 5-point favorites despite the home ‘House advantage for the Pacers. But maybe that’s a good thing.

Speaking of that unspeakable loss to Charlotte, aka rock bottom, you’ll recall the concern after dumping that game at home when looking ahead at the next 11 games, with several on the road along with tough matchups against strong Eastern Conference teams. The look ahead appeared daunting enough to send the Pacers to a major roster move or two with no consideration of the playoffs.

My how things have changed! After winning the first five of those 11 games, the Pacers are back in shape and flashing their playoff form. They have also earned some grace for the gauntlet of four games they have to play to end December. OKC, two at Boston and New Year’s Eve day at home against Milwaukee.

Yep, that streak of playing as an underdog will continue through the end of the calendar year. Hopefully, Turner’s oblique doesn’t linger and the Pacers can take their swings at the top dogs.

Pacers vs. Thunder

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein

Injuries

Pacers: Myles Turner (oblique) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Thunder: Branden Carlson (concussion) - out, Alex Caruso (hip) - out, Chet Holmgren (pelvic fracture) - out, Nikola Topic (knee) - out